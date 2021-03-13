Prep Scoreboard

Football 

Friday's Late Games

Summit 17, Bend 0

Hood River Valley 22, Redmond 0

Pendleton 22, Ridgeview 12

Crook County 28, Molalla 0

Estacada 48, Madras 6

Harrisburg vs. Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6

La Pine vs. Junction City 27, La Pine 22

Jefferson 20, Culver 18

Gilchrist 44, Eddyville Charter 25

Saturday's Game

Mountain View 55, Aloha 27

Volleyball

Friday Late Games

Hosanna-Triad 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (no scores reported)

North Lake-Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 2 (no scores reported)

Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 1 (25-20, 25-11, 19-25, 25-16

Saturday's Games

Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-12)

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Sisters vs. Hood River Valley, late

Sisters vs. Ridgeview, late

Redmond 3, The Dalles 0 (25-20, 25-16, 26-24)

Pleasant Hill 3, La Pine 2 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7)

Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22)

Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-20, 25-4, 25-11) 

Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-21)

Trinity Lutheran 3, Chiloquin 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12)

Culver vs. Western Christian 3, Culver 2 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-13)

Boys Soccer

Saturday's Games

Summit vs. Central Catholic, late

La Pine 3, Crosshill Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Friday Late Games

Summit 3, Bend 0

Redmond 4, Mountain View 0

