Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's Late Games
Summit 17, Bend 0
Hood River Valley 22, Redmond 0
Pendleton 22, Ridgeview 12
Crook County 28, Molalla 0
Estacada 48, Madras 6
Harrisburg vs. Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6
La Pine vs. Junction City 27, La Pine 22
Jefferson 20, Culver 18
Gilchrist 44, Eddyville Charter 25
Saturday's Game
Mountain View 55, Aloha 27
Volleyball
Friday Late Games
Hosanna-Triad 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (no scores reported)
North Lake-Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 2 (no scores reported)
Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 1 (25-20, 25-11, 19-25, 25-16
Saturday's Games
Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-12)
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Sisters vs. Hood River Valley, late
Sisters vs. Ridgeview, late
Redmond 3, The Dalles 0 (25-20, 25-16, 26-24)
Pleasant Hill 3, La Pine 2 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7)
Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22)
Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-20, 25-4, 25-11)
Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-21)
Trinity Lutheran 3, Chiloquin 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12)
Culver vs. Western Christian 3, Culver 2 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-13)
Boys Soccer
Saturday's Games
Summit vs. Central Catholic, late
La Pine 3, Crosshill Christian 1
Girls Soccer
Friday Late Games
Summit 3, Bend 0
Redmond 4, Mountain View 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.