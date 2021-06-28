Prep Scoreboard

Wrestling
Saturday's Late Results
3A OWA State Championship at Redmond High
Team Scores (top 10) — La Pine 149.5, Willamina 107, Rainer 92, Dayton 88, Burns 86, Yamhill-Carlton 66, Warrenton 65, Santiam Christian 63, Pleasant Hill 62.5, Harrisburg 62.
Individual Results (local placers) — 106: 1. Tyson Flack, LP; 132: 1. Dylan Mann, LP; 152: 3. Jose Orozco, LP; 4. Kaden Lorimor, LP; 160: 4. Garrett Forbes, LP; 170: 1. Dominick Evans, LP; 182: 3. Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: 3. Landen Roggenkamp, LP.
2A/1A OWA State Championship at Sweet Home High
Team Scores (top 10) — Culver 231.5, Pine Eagle 94.5, Central Linn 89, Coquille 76, Toledo 63, Lakeview 60.5, Reedsport 53, Vernonia 47, Illinois Valley 43, Myrtle Point 43.
Individual Results (local placers) — 106: 2. Aiden Guest, CULV; 113: 2. Debren Sanabria, CULV; 3. Thadius Brown, CULV; 120: 3. Jordan Piercy, CULV: 126: 2. Brody Piercy, CULV; 3. Noel Navarro, CULV; 152: 1. Anthony Hood, CULV; 4. Wyatt Corwin, CULV; 170: 2. Isaiah Toomey, CULV; 220: 2. Eduardo Penaloza, CULV.
Boys Basketball
CLASS 5A INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS
Player of the Year — Cayden Lowenbach, Senior, Crook County
Coach of the Year — Jason Mumm, Crook County
First Team — Kevin Sanchez, Senior, Crook County; Garrett Osborne, Junior, Redmond; Skyler Jones, Senior, Redmond; Jesse Sanchez, Senior, Crook County; Emanuel Romero, Junior, Hood River Valley.
Second Team — Ryan Asplund, Junior, Ridgeview; Charlie Rawlins, Senior, Redmond; Davis Yates, Senior, Hood River Valley; Styles Deleon, Sophomore, The Dalles; Hogan Smith, Senior, Crook County.
Honorable Mention — Jeremiah Schwartz, Sophomore, Ridgeview; Gauge Rueber, Sophomore, Pendleton; Jack Siekkinen, Senior, Hood River Valley; Rhett Haigh, Senior, Redmond; Blake Swanson, Senior, Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.