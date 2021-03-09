Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Monday's late game
Mountain View at Sisters 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-17)
Tuesday's games
Summit vs. Bend, late
Pendleton vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County 3, Redmond 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-15)
Central Christian 3, La Pine 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-16)
Boys Soccer
Monday's late game
Madras at Estacada 2, Madras 0
Tuesday's games
Mountain View 7, La Pine 0
Ridgeview 4, Bend 0
Redmond 4, Crook County 3
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Girls Soccer
Monday's late game
Estacada 0, Madras 0
Tuesday's games
Mountain View vs. Sisters, late
Bend vs. Ridgeview, late
Sweet Home 2, La Pine 0
