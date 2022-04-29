Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Thursday's late results

Philomath 8, Sisters 0

Philomath 6, Sisters 0

Friday's results

Ridgeview 12, Crook County 5 

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

Redmond 8, The Dalles 7

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 1 

Santiam Christian 6, La Pine 4 

Softball

Thursday's results

Mountain View 12, McKay 0

Mountain View 18, McKay 3

Estacada 19, Madras 2 

Friday's results

Ridgeview 14, Crook County 3

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

The Dalles 9, Redmond 4

The Dalles 15, Redmond 0

Gervais 16, Culver 14

Culver vs. Gervais, late

Boys tennis

Thursday's late results

Bend 6, Mountain View 2

Girls tennis

Thursday's late results

Madras 5, Estacada 2

Friday's results

Camas at Summit, late

The Dalles at Redmond, late

Girls golf

Thursday's results

La Pine, Mountain View at Caldera Invite, Lost Tracks, late

Track and field

Friday's results

Summit, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Caldera at Jesuit Twilight Relays, late

La Pine at Outback Invitational, North Lake, late

