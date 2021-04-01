Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Thursday's game

Regis 27, Culver 7

Volleyball

Wednesday's late games

Sweet Home 3, Sisters 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-21)

Culver 3, Santiam 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-19)

Rogue Valley Adventist 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-24, 25-6, 25-10)

Thursday's games

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-9)

Boys Soccer

Wednesday's late games

Summit 7, Mountain View 0

Thursday's games

Ridgeview vs. Pendleton, late

Sisters vs. Newport, late

Girls Soccer

Wednesday's late games

Ridgeview 8, Crook County 0

Thursday's games

Summit 2, Bend 2

Ridgeview 3, Pendleton 1

Redmond vs. Crook County, late

Sisters 2, Newport 1

Cross-Country

Wednesday's late meet

Redmond, Pendleton, The Dalles at Sorosis Park

Boys 5,000 meters

Team Results — The Dalles 17, Pendleton 50, Redmond 66

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 17:09.4; 2. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 17:54.3; 3. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:06.4; 4. James Thatcher, PEN, 19:00.3; 5. Conor Blair, DAL, 19:38.7; 6. Silas Fields, DAL, 19:45.2; 7. Bryson Underwood, RED, 19:49.1; 8. Ethan Harrison, PEN, 20:07.6; 9. Sam Eldridge, RED, 20:49.7; 10. Garrett Rimbach, PEN, 20:57.4.

Girls 5,000 meters

Team Results — The Dalles 31, Pendleton 40, Redmond 50

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:33.0; 2. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:52.1; 3. Kendall Bonzani, PEN, 23:10.3; 4. Jordyn Murphy, PEN, 23:22.5; 5. Kate Hagerty, RED, 23:31.7; 6. Ellayah Brown, PEN, 24:02.2; 7. Caitie Wring, DAL, 24:33.9; 8. Jillian Bremont, RED, 24:34.4; 9. Paulina Figueroa, RED, 25:27.6; 10. Giselle Ortega, DAL, 25:45.5. 

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

