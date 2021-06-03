Boys basketball
Mountain View at Sisters, late
Crook County at The Dalles, late
Pendleton at Redmond, late
Madras at North Marion, late
Girls basketball
Ridgeview at Mountain View, late
Redmond at Pendleton, late
The Dalles at Crook County, late
North Marion at Madras, late
Wrestling
Newberg, Mountain View at Crook County, late
