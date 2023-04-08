Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's results
Summit 15, Tualatin 5
Redmond 4, Pendleton 2
Pendleton 6, Redmond 3
Sisters 4, Pleasant Hill 0
Sisters 10, Pleasant Hill 2
La Pine 26, Siuslaw 1
La Pine 6, Siuslaw 5
Softball
Friday's results
Bend 9, Westview 7
Forest Grove 14, Ridgeview 12
La Pine 13, Siuslaw 12
La Pine 15, Siuslaw 3
Culver 21, Colton 6
Track and field
Friday's results
Titan Track Classic at West Salem
Boys
Team scores — West Salem 141, Sheldon 111.75, Oregon City 94.25, Central 74, Bend 42.75, Dallas 41.5, Sprague 41, North Salem 30, Lebanon 29, Catlin Gabel 28, McNary 16, Stayton 13.75.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Jayce Bratley, OC, 11.03; 200m: Jayce Bartley, OC, 22.49; 400m: Jack Burgett, CEN, 50.74; 800m: Dominic Stephens, WS, 2:05.64; 1500m: Isaac McDonald, WS, 4:14.10; 3000m: Malachi Schoenherr, SLD, 8:57.93; 110m hurdles: Joshua Widdows, CG, 15.63; 300m hurdles: Eron Harvey, OC, 41.36; 4x100m relay: Oregon City (Keaton Moore, Eron Harvey, Thomas Borden, Jayce Bartley) 42.77; 4x400m relay: Central (Javier Landeros, Teo Le, Jack Burgett, Ryan Burgett) 3:28.53; Shot put: Gabriel Haines, CEN, 45-07.25; Discus: Gabriel Haines, CEN, 136-10; Javelin: Avri Bennett, DAL, 166-08; High jump: Terek Logan, SLD, 6-02; Pole vault: Terek Logan, SLD, 13-03; Long jump: Terek Logan, SLD, 22-01; Triple jump: Owen Phillips, SLD, 43-10.5.
Girls
Team scores — Oregon City 126, West Salem 117, Sheldon 78, Dallas 53, North Salem 49, Sprague 49, Bend 48, Lebanon 44, Stayton 27, McNary 26, Catlin Gabel 22, Central 20, Dayton 4.
Individual results — 100m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 12.05; 200m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 24.08; 400m: Haley Butenschoen, STY, 1:03.19; 800m: Avery Meier, WS, 2:21.53; 1500m: Avery Meier, WS, 4:54.92; 3000m: Lydia Dale, OC, 10:54.04; 100m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 16.11; 300m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 46.78; 4x100m relay: Sheldon (Alis Leao, Noelle Sherle, Alicia Lancaster, Gabriella Harms) 48.80; 4x400m relay: Sheldon (Gabriella Harms, Alexis Leao, Ashlynn Yancey, Alicia Lancaster) 4:14.71; Shot put: Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne, WS, 36-07; Discus: Evie Olliff, DAL, 95-05; Javelin: Aurora Torresi, LEB, 110-04; High jump: Lucille Leasure, OC, 4-10; Pole vault: Mariko Sonis, NS, 8-09; Long jump: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 20-01; Triple jump: Amanda McArthur, CEN, 34-03.5.
Boys golf
Friday's results
Pronghorn Invitational
Team scores — Summit 297, Bend 324, Crook County 353, Thurston 355, Mountain View 362, Corvallis 368, Caldera 377, Eagle Point 416, La Pine 432, Marshfield 447.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Nick Huffman, SUM, 70; 2. Brody Grieb, SUM, 71; 3. Jakob Hansen, SUM, 73; 4. Sam Armstrong, BND, 78; 5. Silas Waller, BND, 79; 6. Brody MacLeod, BND, 79; 7. Palmer Smith, CC, 81; 8. AJ Johnson, LP, 82; 9. Coleman Bacigalupi, SUM, 83; 10. Alex Iverson, CC, 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.