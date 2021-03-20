Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's Late Games
Mountain View 33, Bend 21
Redmond 27, Ridgeview 0
Madras 21, North Marion 0
Gladstone 31, Crook County 0
Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6
Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22
Gilchrist 41, Elkton 26
Saturday's Game
Summit 30, Beaverton 21
Volleyball
Saturday's Games
Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16)
Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County 3, Ridgeview 1 (25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24)
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (No score reported)
Boys Soccer
Saturday's Games
Bend 2, Mountain View 1
Crook County vs. The Dalles, late
Pleasant Hill 9, La Pine 1
