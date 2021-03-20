Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Friday's Late Games

Mountain View 33, Bend 21

Redmond 27, Ridgeview 0

Madras 21, North Marion 0

Gladstone 31, Crook County 0

Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6

Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22

Gilchrist 41, Elkton 26

Saturday's Game

Summit 30, Beaverton 21

Volleyball

Saturday's Games

Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16)

Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County 3, Ridgeview 1 (25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24)

Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late

Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (No score reported)

Boys Soccer

Saturday's Games

Bend 2, Mountain View 1

Crook County vs. The Dalles, late

Pleasant Hill 9, La Pine 1

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.