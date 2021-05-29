Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday's Late Games
Summit 65, Bend 47
Crook County 65, Hood River Valley 47
Redmond 76, Ridgeview 46
Cascade 51, Sisters 34
Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Central Christian 34
Girls basketball
Friday's Late Games
Crook County 60, Hood River Valley 27
Ridgeview 57, Redmond 26
Cascade 38, Sisters 28
Rogue Valley Adventist 44, Central Christian 18
Wrestling
Saturday's Results
Culver Invitational
Team scores — Culver 226.5, Ridgeview 160.5, Mazama 121, Pine Eagle 95, Elgin 94, Summit 78, Colton 72, Rouge River 70, Madras 66, Sisters 58, Lakeview 56, Bonanza 48, Joseph 42, Crane 23, Nestucca 20, Adrian 18, North Lake 16, Sheridan 10, Santiam 8.
