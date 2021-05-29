Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday's Late Games

Summit 65, Bend 47

Crook County 65, Hood River Valley 47

Redmond 76, Ridgeview 46

Cascade 51, Sisters 34

Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Central Christian 34

Girls basketball

Friday's Late Games

Crook County 60, Hood River Valley 27

Ridgeview 57, Redmond 26

Cascade 38, Sisters 28

Rogue Valley Adventist 44, Central Christian 18

Wrestling

Saturday's Results

Culver Invitational 

Team scores — Culver 226.5, Ridgeview 160.5, Mazama 121, Pine Eagle 95, Elgin 94, Summit 78, Colton 72, Rouge River 70, Madras 66, Sisters 58, Lakeview 56, Bonanza 48, Joseph 42, Crane 23, Nestucca 20, Adrian 18, North Lake 16, Sheridan 10, Santiam 8. 

