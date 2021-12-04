Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday's late results

Summit 79, Crook County 40

Bend 70, McMinnville 46

Crescent Valley 66, Redmond 50

Ridgeview 56, Dallas 52

Lost River 59, La Pine 41

Mannahouse Christian 58, Culver 19

Saturday's results

Dallas vs. Summit 93, Dallas 55

McMinnville 68, Ridgeview 56

Bend 68, Crook County 48

Redmond, Springfield

La Pine 49, Burns 33

Culver vs. Pilot Rock

Central Christian at Umpqua Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Crosshill Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 53

Girls basketball

Friday's late results

Willamette 52, Mountain View 36

Ridgeview 49, Bend 35

Redmond 58, Madras 57

Crook County 54, Lebanon 52

La Pine 37, Lost River 32

Culver 38, Mannahouse Christian 33

Saturday's results

Crook County 43, Bend 32

Ridgeview 42, Madras 38

Redmond at Madras, 5 p.m.;

Amity 38, La Pine 8

Trinity Lutheran 57, Crosshill Christian 28

Umpqua Valley 39, Central Christian 30

Wrestling

Saturday's results

Central Oregon Officials Tournament

Team scores —  Mountain View 193.5, La Pine 170, Henley 95, Culver 92.5, Ridgeview 91, Crook County 79.5, Bend 71, Burns 71, South Albany 68, Sisters 57.5, McLoughlin 40, Crane 36, Madras 26, Summit 15, Caldera, North Lake.

Individual results (weight class winners) — 106: Tyson Flack, LP; 113: Mason Lacey, CC; 120: Dylan Clark, HEN; 126: Ethan Potts, MV; 132: Andrew Worthington, MV; 138: Drew Jones, MV; 145: Dylan Mann, LP; 152: Jackson Potts, MV; 160: Garrett Forbes, LP; 170: Liam Byrne, MV; 182: Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: Alex Garcia-Ortega, MV; 220: Joseph Martin, RV; 285: Wylie Johnson, CULV. 

