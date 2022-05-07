Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Saturday's results

McNary 11, Mountain View 10

Mountain View 7, McNary 5

Summit 3, West Salem 1

Summit 13, West Salem 1

Crook County 13, The Dalles 11 

The Dalles 12, Crook County 3

Softball

Friday's late results

The Dalles 10, Crook County 4

Saturday's results

McNary 13, Mountain View 0

McNary 16 Mountain View 0

West Salem 11, Summit 1

West Salem 15, Summit 0

Track and field

Saturday's results

Small Schools Invite at Gilchrist

Boys

Team scores — Lost River 150, La Pine 78, Crosspoint Christian 68.5, Chiloquin 60, Lakeview 49.5, North Lake 40, Paisley 27, Gilchrist 18

Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Chase McAuliffe, LR, 12.20; 200m: Hayden Duren, LR, 24.65; 400m: Isaac Hernandez, LR, 57.23; 800m: Hunter WHite, CC, 2:17.71; 1500m: Mason Kidman, LP, 4:58.45; 110m hurdles: Noah Roth, NL, 17.67; 300m hurdles: Robert Lawrence, CHL, 45.70; 4x100m relay: Lost River, 46.44; Shot put: Nathan Dalton, LR, 41-1.75; Discus: Colton May, LP, 95-09; Javelin: Aiden Brown, LP, 132-05; High jump: Chase McAuliffe, LR, 5-07; Pole vault: Logan Grassman, NL, 11-03; Long jump: Lucas Heryford, CC, 17-01.25; Triple jump: Chase McAuliffe, LR, 39-02.5.

Girls

Team scores — Lost RIver 93, La Pine 67, Lakeview 62, CHiloquin 54, Paisley 30, Chilchrist 25, Crosspoint Christian 25, North lake 20

Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Kieryn Ruda, LR, 13.94; 200m: Julie Roth, NL, 29.80; 400m: Anastasia Shanks, CHL, 1:09.58; 800m: Nele Brottka, PSL, 2:54.85; 1500m: Ashley Jentzsch, LP, 5:32.78; 100m hurdles: Kieryn Ruda, LR, 17.15; 300m hurdles: Kieryn Ruda, LR, 51.56; 4x100m relay: La Pine (Kira Dennison, Savannah Johnstone, Avery DeLuca, Jaida Crowley) 55.89; Shot put: Avery DeLuca, LP, 30-06.25; Discus: Zada Koon, CHL, 89-0.5; Javelin: Emily Murphy, NL, 100-06.5; High jump: Carissa George, GIL, 4-04; Long jump: Julie Roth, NL, 14-01.75; Triple jump: Breanna Strubel, LV, 31-08.25.

