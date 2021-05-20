Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Thursday's games
Ridgeview at Bend, late
Crook County at Summit, late
Madras at Molalla, late
Girls basketball
Wednesday's Late Games
Mountain View 54, Sisters 22
Thursday's Games
Molalla at Madras, late
Baseball
Thursday's Games
Sheldon 6, Bend 1
