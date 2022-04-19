Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Monday's late results

Newport 6, Sisters 4

Newport 12, Sisters 4

Tuesday's results

Hood River Valley 8, Ridgeview 4

Crook County 3, Redmond 2

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Culver at Colton, canceled 

Softball

Monday's results

Madras 15, North Marion 5

Madras 17, North Marion 2

Tuesday's results

Ridgeview 10, Hood River Valley 6

Crook County 16, Redmond 1

Harrisburg 12, La Pine 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Mountain View at Bend, late

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Caldera at Summit, late

Madras at Cascade, late

Philomath at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's results

Bend at Mountain View, late

Summit at Caldera, late

Sisters at Philomath, late

Cascade at Madras, late

Boys golf

Monday's late results

Crook County Invite at Meadow Lakes 

Teams scores — Crook County 359, The Dalles 369, Redmond 393, Ridgeview 400, Hood River 446, Pendleton 450.

Individual results (top 5) — 1. Palmer Smith, CC, 83; 2. Alex Iverson, CC, 84; 3. Joe Codding, DAL, 86; 4. Dale Nelzen, RED, 89; Tucker Bonner, CC, 89. 

Tuesday's results

Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Pronghorn Invitational, late

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

Bend, La Pine at Mountain View Invite, Awbrey Glen, late 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.