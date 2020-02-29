Wrestling
OSAA State Tournament in Portland
Final Results
6A
Team Scores — Newberg 310.5, Roseburg 262.5, Mountain View 209.5, Sprague 176.5, West Linn 161, Sherwood 95, Century 91.5, Westview 89, Grants Pass 85, Oregon City 83, Aloha 66.5, Centennial 65, Tigard 57, McMinnville 54, Cleveland 53.5, Clackamas 49, David Douglas 47, North Medford 46.5, Reynolds 41, Canby 37, Jefferson 37, Tualatin 37, Sandy 34, Bend 30, Forest Grove 28, West Salem 20, Sunset 20, Gresham 18, McKay 18, Barlow 16, Glencoe 14.5, Lakeridge 14, Grant 11, South Eugene 10, South Medford 10, Wilson 10, McNary 9, Sheldon 9, Southridge 8, Beaverton 5, Summit 5, Roosevelt 1, Benson 0, Franklin 0, Lake Oswego 0, Lincoln 0, Madison 0.
Local Final Results
145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View over Ernesto Alvarez, Century (Maj. Dec. 10-1); 170 — Darian Thacker, Roseburg over Cannon Potts, Mountain View (Dec. 7-2); 182 — Nate Denney, Bend over Gavin Rive, Forest Grove (Dec. 8-7); 195 — Hunter James, Newberg over Blake Ohlson, Mountain View (Dec. 6-3); 220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View over Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood (Dec. 11-7).
Local Placers
120 — 4. Tyson Oliver, Mountain View.
126 — 4. Nathan Jones, Mountain View.
145 — 1. Beau Ohlson, Mountain View.
152 — 5. Carson Fassett, Mountain View.
170 — 2. Cannon Potts, Mountain View.
182 — 1. Nate Denney, Bend.
195 — 2. Blake Ohlson, Mountain View; 6. Jontae Allen, Mountain View.
220 — 1. Titus Schulz, Mountain View.
5A
Team Scores — Crescent Valley 303, Crook County 226.5, Thurston 175.5, Crater 141.5, West Albany 88, Silverton 86, Hillsboro 83, Dallas 81, Scappoose 65, Redmond 64, Lebanon 56.5, Ridgeview 48, Central 44, Milwaukie 43, North Salem 42, St. Helens 35.5, Pendleton 34.5, Wilsonville 28.5, Eagle Point 27, Hood River Valley 22, The Dalles 20, Willamette 20, Corvallis 15, North Eugene 13, Springfield 7, Parkrose 2, North Bend 1, Ashland 0.
Local Final Results
106 — DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley over Tucker Bonner, Crook County (Dec. 7-0); 113 — Gabre Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley over Kagen Larence, Redmond (Maj. Dec. 15-2); 132 — Hunter Eveland, Crescent Valley over Zachary Mauras, Crook County (Dec. 9-6); 138 — Hunter Mode, Crook County over Robert Guenther, Silverton (Fall 2:50); Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley over Kyle Knudtson, Crook County (Maj. Dec. 13-2).
Local Placers
106 — 2. Tucker Bonner, Crook County; 6. Mitch Warren, Crook County.
113 — 2. Kagen Lawrence, Redmond; 3. Cash Wells, Crook County.
120 — 3. Steven Ware, Crook County.
126 — 6. Jace England, Crook County.
132 — 2. Zachary Mauras, Crook County.
138 — 1. Hunter Mode, Crook County.
145 — 4. Dylan Lee, Redmond.
152 — 3. Benjamin Sather, Crook County.
160 — 3. Gavin McLean, Crook County; 5. Ethyne Reid, Ridgeview.
182 — 2. Kyle Knudtson, Crook County.
195 — 6. Logan Shenk, Ridgeview.
220 — 3. Cole Jackson, Ridgeview.
285 — 4. Jax Cumming, Redmond.
4A
Team Scores — La Grande 261, Sweet Home 254.5, Tillamook 142.5, Cascade 101, Baker 97, Woodburn 89, Junction City 80.5, Banks 76.5, Estacada 64, Hidden Valley 63.5, Mazama 60, Philomath 60, Siuslaw 49, Elmira 44, Gladstone 42.5, Ontario 38.5, Cottage Grove 34, Madras 32.5, Marshfield 32.5, North Valley 30, Stayton 29.5, McLoughlin 28, Klamath Union 23, Henley 19, Newport 11, Phoenix 11, Molalla 10.5, Sisters 8, Corbett 3, North Marion 3, Astoria 0
Local Placers
170 — 3. Reece White, Madras.
195 — 5. Kody Zemke, Madras.
3A
Team Scores — Burns 180, Dayton 144.5, Nyssa 112, Willamina 77.5, La Pine 73, Harrisburg 64, Cascade Christian 61, Scio 61, Rainier 50, Taft 49, Santiam Christian 46, Pleasant Hill 33, South Umpqua 28, Warrenton 28, Amity 23, Vale 19, Sutherlin 15, Yamhill-Carlton 14, Brookings-Harbor 13, Douglas 10, Riverside 10, Clatskanie 4.
Local Final Results
106 — Oliver Barnes, Burns over Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine (Dec. 3-0); 120 — Moses Mercier, Willamina over Dylan Mann, La Pine (Dec. 6-3).
Local Placers
106 — 2. Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine.
120 — 2. Dylan Mann, La Pine.
160 — 4. Kylan Hankey, La Pine.
220 — 3. Daniel Underwood, La Pine.
2A/1A
Team Scores — Reedsport 106.5, Culver 103, Grant Union 74, Pine Eagle 73, Central Linn 71, Oakland 69, Toledo 54, Siletz Valley 52, Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Santiam 42.5, Bonanza 40, Jefferson 40, Joseph 40, Coquille 33, Imbler 32, Lakeview 31.5, Crane 30, Heppner 27, Union 27, North Lake 22, Illinois Valley 21, Enterprise 20.5, Colton 20, Lost River 20, Nestucca 19, Riddle 19, Glide 17, Vernonia 15, Rogue River 12, Lowell 11, Gold Beach 10, Adrian 8, Sheridan 7, Elgin 6, Myrtle Point 4, Glendale 1, Chiloquin 0, Gervais 0, Kennedy 0, Knappa 0, Monroe 0, North Douglas 0.
Local Final Results
145 — Lane Downing, Culver over Zab Ramsden, Joseph (Fall 1:51).
Local Placers
113 — 3. Brody Piercy, Culver.
138 — 3. Anthony Hood, Culver.
145 — 1. Lane Downing, Culver.
160 — 3. Isaiah Toomey, Culver.
Girls
Team Scores — Thurston 72, Bend 66, Century 49.5, Elmira 42, Glencoe 38, North Medford 33, Grants Pass 28, Milwaukie 27, Cottage Grove 24, McKay 24, Vale 24, West Linn 23.5, Baker 23, Phoenix 22, Eagle Point 21, La Pine 21, Madras 21, North Salem 21, Oregon City 21, Mountain View 20, Nyssa 20, Scappoose 20, North Douglas 18, Pleasant Hill 19, West Albany 18, Douglas 16, Lincoln 16, Ontario 16, Dallas 15, Forest Grove 15, Sweet Home 15, Hillsboro 14, Cleveland 13, Newport 12, Summit 12, Franklin 11, Siuslaw 10, Creswell 8, North Eugene 8, Hood River Valley 7, La Grande 7, Sandy 7, Centennial 4, Bonanza 4, Aloha 3.5, Bands 3, Mazama 3, North Lake 3, Philomath 3, Springfield 3, Sunset 3, Estacada 1, Central 0, David Douglas 0, Echo 0, Hidden Valley 0, Jefferson 0, Lake Oswego 0, McNary 0, Newberg 0, Putnam 0, Reedsport 0, Ridgeview 0, Warrenton 0, Willamina 0.
Local Final Results
100 — Emma Baertlein, Oregon City over Olivia Flack, La Pine (Dec. 3-0); 135 — Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View over Lindsay Burrell, Thurston (Dec. 3-1); 145 — Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn over Fatima Albarran, Bend (Fall 1:26); 170 — Olivia Robinson, Glencoe over Bailey Dennis, Madras (SV 2-1).
Local Placers
100 — 2. Olivia Flack, La Pine.
110 — 4. Analiese Smith, Bend.
130 — 4. Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend.
135 — 1. Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View; 3. Charli Stewart, Bend.
145 — 2. Fatima Albarran, Bend; 3. Jasmine Pedersen, Summit.
170 — 2. Bailey Dennis, Madras.
235 — 3. Melia Cuevas, Bend.
