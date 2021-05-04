Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Monday's Late Game

Sisters 17, Woodburn 9

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View 3, Summit 2 (12 innings)

Pendleton 13, Ridgeview 3

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Crook County 8, The Dalles 3

Softball

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View at Summit, late

Pendleton 7, Ridgeview 0

Hood River Valley 17, Redmond 4

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Boys Tennis

Monday's Match

Mountain View at Summit, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's Match

Summit 12, Mountain View 0

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.