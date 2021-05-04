Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Monday's Late Game
Sisters 17, Woodburn 9
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View 3, Summit 2 (12 innings)
Pendleton 13, Ridgeview 3
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Crook County 8, The Dalles 3
Softball
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View at Summit, late
Pendleton 7, Ridgeview 0
Hood River Valley 17, Redmond 4
The Dalles at Crook County, late
Boys Tennis
Monday's Match
Mountain View at Summit, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday's Match
Summit 12, Mountain View 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.