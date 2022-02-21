Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Saturday's late result
Rogue Valley 62, Trinity Lutheran 55
Monday's results
Madras 64, Gladstone 59
Mountain View at McKay, ppd
Summit at West Salem, ppd
Bend at South Salem, ppd
Girls basketball
Saturday's late result
Trinity Lutheran 43, Rogue Valley 36
Monday's results
McKay at Mountain View, ppd
South Salem at Bend, ppd
Madras at Gladstone, late
Swimming
Saturday's late results
6A State Championships
At Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Boys
Team scores (top 15) — Lake Oswego 97.5, Jesuit 72, Lakeridge 71, Sunset 59, Nelson 53, South Eugene 37.5, McMinnville 33.5, Mountain View 26, Summit 25, Westview 24, Grants Pass 18, Ida B. Wells 18, Mountainside 18, West Linn 15, Caldera 13.5.
Individual results (local placers) — 200 yard IM relay: 6. Summit: Landon Egeland, Liam Gilman, Nicholas Manalang, Kian Warnock, 1:40.18; 200 freestyle: 9. Kian Warnock, SUM, 1:47.42; 200 IM: 4. Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:55.66; 7. Liam Gilman, SUM, 1:59.07; 50 freestyle: 1. Diggory Dillingham, MV, 20:78; 100 butterfly: 9. Nicholas Manalang, SUM, 53.22; 100 freestyle: Diggory Dillingham, MV, 46.13; 500 freestyle: 5. Landon Egeland, SUM, 4:45.80; 7. Makalu Ostrom, BND, 4:54.89; 9. Holden Short, CAL, 4:55.93; 100 backstroke: 3. Campbell McKean, CAL, 51.82; 6. Makalu Ostrom, BND, 53.30; 100 breaststroke: Christian Carleton, MV, 58.60; 400 freestyle relay: 8. Summit: Hunter McGrane, Landon Egeland, Liam Gilman, Kian Warnock, 3:19.26.
Girls
Team Scores — Westview 94, Lake Oswego 74.5, Jesuit 54, Lincoln 49, Sunset 49, Mountain View 47, Bend 46, West Linn 39, Summit 27, Camby 19, Caldera 18, Grant 18, Jefferson 16, St. Mary’s 14, South Eugene 13.
Individual results (local placers) — 200 yard IM relay: 3. Mountain View: Elli Williams, Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber, Lexi Williams, 1:48.10; 4. Bend: Grace Benson, Melia Costa, Elizabeth Williams, Jacquelyn Horning, 1:48.32; 200 freestyle: 8. Clara Husaby, SUM, 1:56.56; 9. Sienna LeFeber, MV, 1:56.61; 200 IM: 5. Grace Benson, BND, 2:08.02; 50 freestyle: 1. Kamryn Meskill, CAL, 24.12; 4. Lexi Williams, MV, 24.27; 6. Elli Williams, MV, 24.55; 100 freestyle: 2. Kamryn Meskill, CAL, 52.92; 500 freestyle: 4. Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 5:08.48; 5. Clara Husaby, SUM, 5:10.40; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Bend: Ella Herron, Jacquelyn Horning, Melia Costa, Grace Benson, 1:39.01; 5. Summit: Avery Goldblatt, Adelyn Malone, Sara Bergamasco, Clara Husaby, 1:41.39; 100 breaststroke: 2. Kinley Wigle, MV, 1:02.80; 3. Melia Costa, BND, 1:04.58; 4. Grace Benson, BND, 1:05.82; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Mountain View: Elli Williams, Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber, Lexi Williams, 3:34.11; 8. Summit: Clara Husaby, Avery Goldblatt, Ginger Kiefer, Bridget Sortor, 3:39.33.
5A State Championships
At Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Boys
Team scores (top 10) — Crescent Valley 65, West Albany 61, Redmond 34, Parkrose 26, Corvallis 25, Willamette 17, North Bend 16, Crater 14, Churchill 14, Silverton 12.
Individual results (local placers) — 200 yard IM relay: 2. Redmond: Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop, Stewart Bolic, 1:42.63; 200 freestyle: 5. Colin Haywood, RED, 1:52.11; 50 freestyle: 3. Ryan Konop, RED, 21.56; 100 freestyle: 2. Ryan Konop, RED, 48.04. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Redmond: Asa Messer, Colin Haywood, Stewart Bolic, Ryan Konop, 1:33.05; 100 backstroke: 4. Colin Haywood, RED, 47.64.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) — Churchill 60, Crescent Valley 55, Redmond 44, Hood River Valley 31, Central 20, Willamette 20, Wilsonville 16, Springfield 13, Pendleton 9, Silverton 8.
Individual results (local placers) — 200 yard IM relay: 2. Redmond: Olivia Still, Molly Konop, Willow Messner, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, 1:52.23; 200 IM: Molly Konop, RED, 2:20.69; 50 freestyle: 3. Willow Messner, RED, 24.82; 100 butterfly: 1. Willow Messner, RED, 57.96; 500 freestyle: 6. Olivia Still, RED, 5:27.47; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Redmond: Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Olivia Still, Willow Messner; 100 breaststroke: 3. Molly Konop, RED, 1:08.69.
4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships
At Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Boys
Team scores (top 5) — Catlin Gabel 53, Newport 39, St. Mary’s 36, Madras 27, Marist Catholic 24.
Individual results (local placers) — 50 freestyle: 3. Julian Hollingshead, MAD, 22.56; 100 butterfly: 2. Colby Anderson, MAD, 53.00; 3. Julian Hollingshead, 45.57; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Madras: Colby Anderson, Cameron Shank, Conner Flu, Julian Hollingshead, 1:36.46; 100 backstroke: Clayton Heuberger, SIS, 55.86; 100 breaststroke: 4. Colby Anderson, MAD, 1:03.34.
Girls
Team Scores (top 5) — Sweet Home 87, Catlin Gabel 66, Newport 25, Henley 18, Stayton 15.
Wrestling
Saturday's late results
6A Mountain Valley Conference championships
At West Salem High School
Team scores — Sprague 363, Mountain View 312.5, Bend 228, McNary 203.5, South Salem 201.5, McKay 176.5, West Salem 89, Summit 13, Caldera 6.
Individual results (local top 3) — 106: 2. Eric Larwin, BND; 113: 1. Scout Santos, MV; 120: 2. Ethan Potts, MV; 126: 2. Brady Johns, MV; 132: 2. Sean Craver, BND; 3. Tanner Cuevas, BND; 138: 1. Drew Jones, MV; 145: 1. Jackson Potts, MV; 2. Geiner Harpole, BND; 152: 2. Ryder Fassett, MV; 160: 3. Liam Bynes, MV; 170: 3. Sayre Williamson, MV; 182: 3. Uriel Valdez, BND; 195: 3. McKay Dennis, BND; 220: 3. Alex Garcia-Ortega, MV.
3A Special District 1 championships
At Nyssa High School
Team scores — La Pine 381.5, Burns 263, Nyssa 209, Riverside 133, Vale 108, Irrigon 71.5
Individual results (local top 3) — 106: 2. Tyson Flack, LP; 113: 3. Kanoa Machin, LP; 120: 1. Landyn Philpott, LP; 132: 1. Devon Kerr, LP; 138: 1. Dylan Mann, LP; 152: 2. Kaden Lorimar, LP; 160: 1. Garrett Forbes, LP; 3. Lucino Gomez-Leal, LP; 170: 1. Cache Montgomery, LP; 182: 2. Sean Forbes, LP; 195: 1. Dylan Hankey, LP; 2. Aiden Martinez, LP; 220: 2. Landen Roggenkamp, LP; 285: 2. Kadin Yeager, LP.
2A/1A Special District 4 championships
At Adrian High School
Team scores — Culver 359, Elgin 138, Pine Eagle 124, Heppner 116.5, Grant Union 112.5, Crane 94, Enterprise 73, Union 73, Echo 54, Imbler 51.5, Adrian 49, Joseph 32, Wallowa.
Individual results (local top 3) — 106: 2. Cole Rahi, CLV; 113: 1. Debren Sanabria, CLV; 2. Aiden Guest, CLV; 120: 1. Noel Navarro, CLV; 2. Santos Navarro, CLV; 126: 3. Carlos Fernandez, CLV; 132: 2. Derek Torres, CLV; 138: 2. Reeden Arsenault, CLV; 145: 1. Kelin Abbas, CLV; 160: 1. Isaiah Toomey, CLV; 170: 3. Gabe Wilson, CLV; 195: 2. Clancy Rutledge, CLV; 220: 3. Ryan Johnson, CLV; 285: 1. Wylie Johnson, CLV; 3. Tristan Otter, CLV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.