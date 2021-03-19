Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Football

Thursday's Late Game

Gervais 38, Culver 6

Friday's Games

Mountain View 33, Bend 21

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Madras 21, North Marion 0

Gladstone 31, Crook County 0

Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6

Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22

Gilchrist vs. Elkton, late

Volleyball

Thursday's Late Games

Bend 3, Summit 1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20)

Sisters 3, Woodburn 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-6)

Central Christian 3, Hosanna-Triad 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19)

Friday's Games

North Lake/Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-18)

Culver 3, Colton 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-12)

Boys soccer

Thursday's Late Games

Hood River Valley 3, Ridgeview 1

Stayton 8, Sisters 0

Girls soccer

Thursday's Late Games

Hood River Valley 0, Ridgeview 0

Stayton vs. Sisters 4, Stayton 0

Friday's Game

Summit 2, Mountain View 1

Cross-Country

Thursday Late Results

Clash in the Cascades

at Big Meadow Golf Course

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Summit 23, Sisters 67, Bend 77, Mountain View 80, La Pine 106

Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 16:13.10; 2. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:46.45; 3. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:50.91; 4. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:54.62; 5. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:30.53; 6. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:45.17; 7. Will Thorsett, SIS, 17:52.04; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:54.72; 9. Benjamin Keown, BHS, 18:00.80; 10. Sam May, SIS, 19:02.37. 

Girls 5,000 Meters

Teams Scores — Summit 15, Mountain View 55, Bend 86, Sisters 92. 

Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 18:43.33; 2. Magdalene Williams, SUM, 18:46.14; 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 18:50.98; 4. Makenzie McRay, SUM, 18:56. 58; 5. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 19:18.72; 6. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 19:36.94; 7. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:52.86; 8. Ainslie Kno, SUM, 20:23.16; 9. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 21:02.01; 10. Jorun Downing, SUM, 21:08.47. 

