Prep Scoreboard

Football
Thursday's Late Game
Gervais 38, Culver 6
Friday's Games
Mountain View 33, Bend 21
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Madras 21, North Marion 0
Gladstone 31, Crook County 0
Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6
Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22
Gilchrist vs. Elkton, late
Volleyball
Thursday's Late Games
Bend 3, Summit 1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20)
Sisters 3, Woodburn 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-6)
Central Christian 3, Hosanna-Triad 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19)
Friday's Games
North Lake/Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-18)
Culver 3, Colton 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-12)
Boys soccer
Thursday's Late Games
Hood River Valley 3, Ridgeview 1
Stayton 8, Sisters 0
Girls soccer
Thursday's Late Games
Hood River Valley 0, Ridgeview 0
Stayton vs. Sisters 4, Stayton 0
Friday's Game
Summit 2, Mountain View 1
Cross-Country
Thursday Late Results
Clash in the Cascades
at Big Meadow Golf Course
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Summit 23, Sisters 67, Bend 77, Mountain View 80, La Pine 106
Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 16:13.10; 2. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:46.45; 3. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:50.91; 4. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:54.62; 5. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:30.53; 6. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:45.17; 7. Will Thorsett, SIS, 17:52.04; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:54.72; 9. Benjamin Keown, BHS, 18:00.80; 10. Sam May, SIS, 19:02.37.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Teams Scores — Summit 15, Mountain View 55, Bend 86, Sisters 92.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 18:43.33; 2. Magdalene Williams, SUM, 18:46.14; 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 18:50.98; 4. Makenzie McRay, SUM, 18:56. 58; 5. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 19:18.72; 6. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 19:36.94; 7. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:52.86; 8. Ainslie Kno, SUM, 20:23.16; 9. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 21:02.01; 10. Jorun Downing, SUM, 21:08.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.