Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Friday's results

Summit 11, Grant 10

Mountain View 16, Crook County 0

Softball

Friday's results

Crook County 10, Mountain View 0

Putnam 11, Ridgeview 10

Boys tennis

Thursday's late results

Madras 6, North Marion 2

Friday's results

Redmond at Jesuit Invitational, late

Girls tennis

Friday's results

Henley at Sisters, late

Girls golf

Thursday's late results

Bend Hite Invite, Aspen Lakes

Team scores — Summit 357, Ridgeview 441, Bend 441, Crook County 488, McNary 507, La Pine, The Dalles. 

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Zoe Garcia, SUM, 83; 2. Makai Kalberg, BND, 84; 3. Taylor Scanlan, SUM, 87; 4. Saylor Gillet, SUM, 90; 5. Merritt O'Gorman, CC, 95; 6. Jada Richwine, SUM, 97; 7. Abbey Shea, SUM, 98; 8. Kristen Nelzen, RV, 99; 9. Mya Oakes, RV, 100; 10. Hailey Smith, LP, 104.

Boys golf

Friday's results

Bend Mountain View, Caldera at Summit Invite, late

Track and field

Friday's results

Summit at Arcadia (Calif.) Invitational, late

