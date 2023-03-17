Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Mountain View 8, Churchill 1
Caldera 13, Henley 10
Sisters 7, Madras 6
Crook County 6, Culver 4
Oakridge 15, La Pine 14
Mountain View 18, Churchill 3
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Luke Sperry, RV, 11:61; 200m: Luke Sperry, RV, 23.36; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.71; 800m: Dane Giessler, CAL, 2:05.87; 1500m: Mason Morical, CAL, 4:19.55; 3000m: Gavin Taylor, RV, 9:40.68; 110m hurdles: Logan Robertson, RED, 16:41; 300m hurdles: Cainen Smith, CC, 45.12; 4x100m relay: Ridgeview (Jeremiah Schwartz, Caden Maycut, Luke Sperry, Brennen Isais) 44.24; 4x400m relay: Caldera (Noah Donaldson, Van Jackson, Mason Morical, Dane Giessler) 3:45.46; Shot put: Ayden Hall, CC, 42-01; Discus: Ayden Hall, CC, 114-09; Javelin: Dakota Wedding, RED, 184-10; High jump: Ashton Hardy, YON, 6-00; Pole vault: Teague Myers, CAL, 11-06; Long jump: Ivan Barrios, CAL, 19-0.75; Triple jump: Benson Lawson, RED, 40-3.5.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 13.17; 200m: Jaymi Dickinson, CAL, 27.94; 400m: Jaymi Dickinson, CAL, 1:02.86; 800m: Mia Koernig, CAL, 2:32.22; 1500: Ella Bartlett, SIS, 5:11.80; 3000m: Evonna West, RV, 11:37.98; 100m hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 16:35; 300m hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 47.41; 4x100m relay: Sisters (Delaney McAfee, Lilly Sandstrom, Gracie Vohs, Ila Reid) 54.25; 4x400m relay: Sisters (Nevaeh McAfee, Gracie Vohs, Brooke Duey, Ila Reid) 4:30.47; Shot put: Zowie Nunes, RV, 34-03; Discus: Lakyra Walker, CC, 90-01; Javelin: Zowie Nunes, RV, 118-03; High jump: Gracie Vohs, SIS, 5-00; Pole vault: Sage Cramp, CAL, 8-06; Long jump: Alana Tessen, CAL, 14-11.25; Triple jump: Makenna Duran, CC, 29-02.
Naya Lewis, RED def. Rylie Cornell, WA, 5-7, 3-6; Yudith Gradilla, RED def. Elsa Berry, WA, 6-4, 6-4; Brooklyn Lindsey, RED def. Szammy Kitchen, WA, 6-1, 6-1; Nora Brandon, WA def. Sienna Summers, RED, 6-3, 0-6, 12-10.
Brynn Capps, Grace Stott, RED def. Hannah McCubbins, Amanda Watte, WA, 6-1, 6-0; Emma Underwood, Bliss Stelzer, RED def. Cora Gilder, Madison Marteeny, WA, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Charley Harrington, Sadie Tatum, WA def. Addison Robison, Samantha Sale, RED, 5-7, 6-4, 10-3; Chloe Smith, Audrey Strecker, RED def. Paiton Cornell, Kaydence Fletcher, WA, 6-2, 6-4.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly hiking, biking and outdoor recreation suggestions to help you live your best active life.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
Get the best independent source of news and analysis of Oregon state government delivered to your inbox twice a week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sign up for our newsletters
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.