Prep Scoreboard

Boys soccer
3A/2A/1A Special District 3
Player of the Year: Bren Schneiter, Central Linn
Coach of the Year: Hans Schneiter, Central Linn
First team
Gus Patton, SIS; Tate Kaczmarek, SIS; Vince Christian, SIS; Bren Schneiter, CL; Santiago Figueroa, CL; Adrian Arellano, PH; Max David, SC; Grant Medford, ELC; Max Velarde, CW; Yoskar DeLaMora, SIU; Derek Vanduch, SIU.
Second team
Coen Schneiter, CL; Cole Stream, PH; Ian Vanderlip, PH; Noah Rowley, SC; Owen Gurney, SC; Jayden Lee, SC; Jeffrey Jones, CW; Isaiah Stuck, CH; Ray Brito Xilot, SIU; Austyn Woolcott, EL; Hunter Allen, PH.
Honorable mention
Aidan Eckert, SIS; Jesse Polachek, SIS; Austin Dean, SIS; Corbin Fredlund, SIS; Jackson Duringer, CL; Zach Leopard, CL; Cameron Hansen, PH; Josh Riddle, SC; Elliot Nofziger, ELC; Matt Blount, ELC; Loysha Mitchell, CW; Johnny Clowers, CW; Zach Sands, CH; Jack Bennett, CH; Noel Hernandez, SIU; Nio Turtura, EL; Brenden Davis, EL; Ryan Fike, LP; Ian Bascue, LP.
Girls soccer
3A/2A/1A Special District 3
Player of the Year: Gemma Rowland, Central Linn
Coach of the Year: Wendy Farris, Central Linn
First team
Dakota Carson; CW; Tatum Cramer, SIS; Emma Dyemartin, SR; Iris Frome, EL; Olivia Haima, SC; Marley Holden, SIS; Gamma Rowland, CL; Maya Rowland, CL; Izzy Shiller, SIS; Addie Wolfe, CL; Josie Patton, SIS.
Second team
Maddie Boettcher, PH; Rian Busby, PH; Tressa Geyer, PH; Chloe Halgren, CW; Juhree Kizzar, SIS; Jayne Neal, CL; Maddy Roth, SC; Hannah Sechler, LP; Jade Seymour, LP; Sage Wyland, SIS; Shae Wyland, SIS; Kylie Leonard, CW; Bailee Spencer, LP.
Honorable mention
Isabell Anderson; PH; Ava Borgnino, SIU; Layla Burgess, EL; Tailey Carson, CW; Becca Clausen, SIS; Maddie Howard, CL; Dakota Hyland, PH; Ketelynn Masterman, SIU; Elysia Schweitzer, SC; Taylor Vincent, SC; Rhian Hollister,CL.
Football
3A Mountain Valley League
Offensive Lineman of the Year: John Rose, Siuslaw
Offensive Back of the Year: Colton Campbell, La Pine
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Colton Campbell, La Pine
Defensive Back of the Year: Ian Sissel, Siuslaw
Coach of the Year: Bo DeForest, La Pine
Offense
First team
QB: Colton Campbell, LP; RB: Ian Sissel SIU, Dawson Cook, LP; Justin DeSmet, SIS; WR: Jack Nguyen, CW; Tyler Bowers, CW; Haakon Hanson, LP; TE: Dayne Muller, SIU; OL: Joel Sissel, SIU; John Rose, SIU; Jacob Janeczko, EL; Chase Campbell; LP; Jessey Murillo,SIS; C: Cort Waggoner, SIU.
Second team
QB: Connor Hanson, CW; RB: Odin Smith, SIU; Adam Maddox-Castle, SIS; WR: Will Johnson, SIU; Isaiah Wilson, EL; Jackson Davis, HSB; TE: Keelan Hecker, EL; OL: Jacob Dunn, SIU; Cayden Cox, CW; Rome Bissember, LP; Garett Foglio, PH; Hudson Symonds, SIS; C: Henry Rard, SIS.
Honorable mention
QB: Quinton Buckland, EL; , Jack Lidbeck, HRB; Easton Moore, SIS; WR: Kyler Colwell, EL, Hunter Heal, LP; TE: Noah Dotson, SIU; Brody Buzzard, HRB; OL: Decyn Coble, LP; Bowen Johnson, LP; Alex Herington, CW.
Defense
First team
DL: Joel Sissel, SIU; Cort Waggoner, SIU; Cayden Cox, CW; Colton Campbell, LP; LB: Ian Sissel, SIU; Victor Ayala, SIU; Jack Nguyen, CW; Dawson Cook, LP; DB: Odin Smith, SIU; Cade Dimmick, CW; Gavin Hoellrich, PH; Justin DeSmet, SIS; K: Dezmond Anderson, SIU; P: Enrico Cervantes, EL; RET: Tyler Bowers, CW.
Second team
DL: Keelan Hecker, EL; Brett Highburger, EL; Garett Foglio, PH; Cameron Griffiths, PH; Jessey Murillo, SIS; LB: Dylan Wigham. EL; Devin Martin, HRB; Everett “Junior” Lerma, LP; Braedon Hazel, PH; Mason Sellers, SIS; DB: Seth Drago, EL; Hunter Heal, LP; Jacob Neely, PH; Adam Maddox-Castle, SIS; K: Jack Nguyen, CW; P: Brody Duey, SIS; Nephi Heakin, HRB; RET: Will Johnson.
Honorable Mention
DL: John Rose, SIU; Chase Campbell, LP; Garrett Forbes, LP; Henry Rard, SIS; LB: Maysen Scovi, CW; Juan Beltran, CW; Victor Giffen, CW; Landen Hecht, HRB; Jeffrey Schuler, LP; Tag DeLuca, LP; Rome Bissember, LP; Hudson Symonds, SIS; DB: Kaden Howes, PH; K: Brody Duey, SIS.
Volleyball
Mountain Valley Conference
Player of the Year: Gracie Vohs, Sisters
Coach of the Year: Rory Rush, Sisters
Defensive Player of the Year: Ashlyn Sharkey, Creswell
First team
Gracie Vohs; SIS; Gracelyn Myhre, SIS; Cheyenne Green, PH; Claire Crawford, PH; Lizabelle Osborn, CW; Desiree Tupua, SIU; Ashlyn Sharkey, CW.
Second team
Rylee Miller, LP; Bailey Robertson; SIS; Hannah Fendall, SIS; Rhianna Lane, SIU; Kimberlee Kelsey, CW; Kendyl Whitson, CW; Mia Monaghan, SIS.
Honorable mention
Ruby Jackson, PH; Emily Krauss, PH; Destiny Stewart, HRB; Tanner Bennett, HRB; Kathryn Scholl, SIS; Taylor Hefley, LP; Riley Scruggs, LP; Lillian Ossowski, EL; Emily Baker, PH; Meika Shappell, SIU.
