Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys basketball

Wednesday's Late Games

Bend 76, Mountain View 57

Philomath 53, Sisters 28

Central Christian 55, Prospect Charter 43

Thursday's Games

Redmond at Crook County, late

Pendleton at Ridgeview, late

Estacada at Madras, late

Culver at Kennedy, late

Girls basketball

Wednesday's Late Games

Madras 57, Mountain View 38

Philomath 61, Sisters 25

Thursday's Games

Summit at Bend, late

Ridgeview at Pendleton, late

Crook County at Redmond, late

Madras at Estacada, late

Culver at Kennedy, late

Wrestling

Thursday's Results

Bend at Mountain View, late

Sisters at Sheldon Invitational, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.