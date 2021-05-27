Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Wednesday's Late Games
Bend 76, Mountain View 57
Philomath 53, Sisters 28
Central Christian 55, Prospect Charter 43
Thursday's Games
Redmond at Crook County, late
Pendleton at Ridgeview, late
Estacada at Madras, late
Culver at Kennedy, late
Girls basketball
Wednesday's Late Games
Madras 57, Mountain View 38
Philomath 61, Sisters 25
Thursday's Games
Summit at Bend, late
Ridgeview at Pendleton, late
Crook County at Redmond, late
Madras at Estacada, late
Culver at Kennedy, late
Wrestling
Thursday's Results
Bend at Mountain View, late
Sisters at Sheldon Invitational, late
