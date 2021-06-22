Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Monday's Late Scores

Ridgeview 48, The Dalles 38

South Wasco County 68, Trinity Lutheran 49

Sisters 58, Bend (JV) 44

Tuesday's Scores

Trinity Lutheran vs. Days Creek, late

La Pine vs. Sisters, late

Girls Basketball

Monday's Late Scores

Redmond 55, Hood River Valley 46

Trinity Lutheran 32, Mohawk 30

Tuesday's Scores

Madras vs. La Grande, late

Trinity Lutheran vs. Powder Valley, late

