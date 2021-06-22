Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Monday's Late Scores
Ridgeview 48, The Dalles 38
South Wasco County 68, Trinity Lutheran 49
Sisters 58, Bend (JV) 44
Tuesday's Scores
Trinity Lutheran vs. Days Creek, late
La Pine vs. Sisters, late
Girls Basketball
Monday's Late Scores
Redmond 55, Hood River Valley 46
Trinity Lutheran 32, Mohawk 30
Tuesday's Scores
Madras vs. La Grande, late
Trinity Lutheran vs. Powder Valley, late
