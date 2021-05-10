bb
Summit's Zach Reynolds fires a pitch against Mountain View last week.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Baseball

Monday's Games

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sisters 10, Cascade 6

Softball

Monday's Game

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Boys Tennis

Monday's Results

Redmond 6, Hood River Valley 2

Crook County at Ridgeview, late

Molalla at Sisters, late

Girls Tennis

Monday's Results

Hood River Valley at Redmond, late

Ridgeview at Crook County, late

district meet at Madras, late

Boys Golf

Bend High Invitational

At Bend Golf Club

Team scores — Summit 294, Bend 317, Crook County 330, Ridgeview 364, Mountain View 372, Redmond 383, La Pine 392.

