Baseball
Monday's Games
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sisters 10, Cascade 6
Softball
Monday's Game
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Boys Tennis
Monday's Results
Redmond 6, Hood River Valley 2
Crook County at Ridgeview, late
Molalla at Sisters, late
Girls Tennis
Monday's Results
Hood River Valley at Redmond, late
Ridgeview at Crook County, late
district meet at Madras, late
Boys Golf
Bend High Invitational
At Bend Golf Club
Team scores — Summit 294, Bend 317, Crook County 330, Ridgeview 364, Mountain View 372, Redmond 383, La Pine 392.
