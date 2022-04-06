Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday's results

Redmond at Sheldon, canceled

Stayton 6, Sisters 0

Softball

Tuesday's late results

Burns 15, La Pine 5

Wednesday's results

Philomath 3, Sisters 1

Culver 9, Colton 8

Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Ridgeview 9, Madras 0

Philomath 6, Madras 2

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Crook County at Hood River Valley, late

Redmond at Pendleton, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Pendleton at Redmond, 

Girls golf

Tuesday's late results

Bend, Mountain View, La Pine at Crook County Invite

Team scores — Redmond 419, Ridgeview 425, Bend 424, Crook County 432, Pendleton 454, Hood River 563, The Dalles 516, La Pine 525.

Individual results (top 10) — 1. Makai Kalberg, BND, 80; 2. Elizabeth Richardson, RED, 83; 3. Kristen Nelzen, RV, 88; 4. Hailey Smith, LP, 91; 5. Nellie Wilkinson, DAL, 92; 6. Merritt O'Gorman, CC, 97; 7. Bayley Gustaveson, RED, 99; 7. Maysie Kern, HRV, 99; 9. Mya Oakes, RV, 101; 10 Anika Urbina, PEN, 105.

Track and Field

Wednesday's results

Bend at Mountain View, late

Ridgeview, Summit at Redmond, late

