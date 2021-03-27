Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Friday's late games

Mountain View 7, Summit 3

Redmond 28,  Pendleton 0

Ridgeview 46, Hood River Valley 26

Crook County 28, Madras 6

Siuslaw 36, Sisters 19

Saturday's game

La Pine 24, Vale 18

Volleyball

Saturday's games

Ridgeview 3, Pendleton 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)

Crook County 3, Redmond 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-15)

Boys Soccer

Saturday's game

Central Linn 4, La Pine 1

Girls Soccer

Saturday's game

Summit 2, Mountain View 0

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.