Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's late games
Mountain View 7, Summit 3
Redmond 28, Pendleton 0
Ridgeview 46, Hood River Valley 26
Crook County 28, Madras 6
Siuslaw 36, Sisters 19
Saturday's game
La Pine 24, Vale 18
Volleyball
Saturday's games
Ridgeview 3, Pendleton 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)
Crook County 3, Redmond 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-15)
Boys Soccer
Saturday's game
Central Linn 4, La Pine 1
Girls Soccer
Saturday's game
Summit 2, Mountain View 0
