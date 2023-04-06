Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday's results
Madras 10, Burns 1
Softball
Wednesday's results
Aloha 19, Summit 1
Burns 6, Madras 0
Elmira 18, La Pine 8
Track and field
Wednesday's results
Caldera at Summit duel
Boys
Team scores — Summit 124, Caldera 21
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Tadhg Brown, SUM, 11.19; 200m: Jake Bernardi, SUM, 23.18; 400m: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 53.16; 800m: Hayden Boaz, SUM, 1:59.77; 1500m: Owen Clark, CAL, 4:45.51; 3000m: Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 9:04.00; 110m hurdles: Jared Brees, SUM, 17.66; 300m hurdles: Ben Strang, SUM, 41.82; 4x100m relay: Summit (Tadhg Brown, Evens Peters, Nicholas Leary, Jake Bernardi) 43.37; 4x400m relay: Summit (Jake Bernardi, Bailey Martin, Noah Goodrich, Cooper Seguin) 3:44.87; Shot put: Spencer Elliott, SUM, 48-08; Discus: Benjamin Hill, SUM, 124-00; Javelin: Isaac Knapp, SUM, 152-01; High jump: Isaac Knapp, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: Bryce White, SUM, 13-06; Long jump: Tadhg Brown, SUM, 20-05.75; Triple jump: Isaac Knapp, SUM, 39-01.5.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 114, Caldera 11
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Abigail Fagan, SUM, 12.98; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 27.05; 400m: Abigail Fagan, SUM, 1:02.19; 800m: Ella Thorsett, SUM, 2:20.95; 1500m: Barrett Justema, SUM, 4:52.00; 3000m: Skye Knox, SUM, 10:51.49; 100m hurdles: Morgan Powell, SUM, 19.12; 300m hurdles: Zari de Brun, SUM, 55.13; 4x100m relay: Summit (Ramsey Starr, Lia Cooper, Abigail Fagan, Ivy Phillips) 49.72; 4x400m relay: Summit (Claire McDonald, Barrett Justema, Lia Cooper, Abigail Fagan) 4:15.07; Shot put: Claire McDonald, SUM, 31-05; Discus: Lyla Gilchrist, SUM, 117-00; Javelin: Avery Ruhl, SUM, 102-04; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-04; Pole vault: Ivy Phillips, SUM, 9-06; Long jump: Alana Tessen, CAL, 14-10.5; Triple jump: Lyla Gilchrist, SUM, 30-05.
Mountain View at Bend duel
Boys
Team scores — Mountain View 67, Bend High 60
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 11:43; 200m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 22.88; 400m: Matthew Blankenship, MTV, 56.13; 800m: Kyle Swenson, MTV, 2:10.33; 1500m: Benjamin Clawson, MTV, 4:25.90; 110m hurdles: Ryder Minisce, MTV, 15.86; 300m hurdles: Sage Gorbett, BND, 44.10; 4x100m relay: Bend (Elijah Bartenstein, Victor Karpstein, Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas) 43.82; 4x400m relay: Mountain View (Ludvig Mansson, Kyle Swenson, Benjamin Clawson, Samuel Creech) 3:47.92; Shot put: Will Lannen, MTV, 37-01.5; Discus: Will Lannen, MTV, 119-07; Javelin: Nathan Howell, MTV, 126-09; High jump: Wyatt Banton, MTV, 5-08; Pole vault: Eric Larwin, BND, 11-02; Long jump: Callahan Corwin, MTV, 19-08.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 67, Bend High 64
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Harley Williamson, MTV, 13.65; 200m: Sara Rivas, BND, 27.65; 400m: Sara Rivas, BND, 1:01.74; 800m: Olive Nye, BND, 2:31.13; 1500m: Olivia Tranby, MTV, 5:48.47; 3000m: Hai Xing Lewis, MTV, 13:51.66; 100m hurdles: Ava Dewey, BND, 19.24; 300m hurdles: Kelsea Bomke, MTV, 52.97; 4x100m relay: Bend (Sara Rivas, Brianna Vidali-Rood, Valerie Bowman, Jordan Welsh) 52.29; 4x400m relay: Mountain View (Caitlyn Altman, Sarah Nelson, Hailey Corrigan, Kelsea Bomke) 4:27.30; Shot put: Hayden Strickland, MTV, 33-09; Discus: Megan McGuire, MTV, 104-01; Javelin: Adrienne Dimmitt, MTV, 99-03; High jump: Maya Wiley, BND, 4-00; Pole vault: Sara Nelson, MTV, 9-01; Long jump: Brianna Vidali-Rood, BND, 14-10.
