Prep Scoreboard

Softball
Wednesday's results
Silverton 10, Mountain View 0
Madras 17, La Pine 7
Baseball
Wednesday's results
Caldera 11, North Eugene 10
Boys golf
Wednesday's results
Crook County Invitational at Meadow Lakes
Team scores — Summit 290, Bend 315, Molalla 330, Mountain View 333, Crook County 348, Ridgeview 384, Caldera 397, Madras 400, La Pine 414, Redmond 434, Estacada 457, Marshfield 471.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Nick Huffman, SUM, 70; 2. Jakob Hansen, SUM, 71; 3. Brody Grieb, SUM, 72; 4. Massimo Cereghino, MOL, 73; 5. AJ Johnson, LP, 74; 6. Brody MacLeod, BND, 75; 7. Silas Waller, BND, 75; 8. Ryan Mitchell, SUM, 77; 9. Weston Shaffer, MV, 79; 10 Dale Nelzen, MOL, 80.
Track and field
Wednesday's results
Ice Breaker at Mountain View
Boys
Team scores — Crook County 64.83, Mountain View 61.83, Madras 48.33, North Lake 2.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Eddie Freauff, CC, 11.47; 200m: Andres Pineda, MAD, 24.35; 400m: Ryder Mauck, MV, 56.08; 800m: Benjamin Clawson, MV, 2:05.80; 1500m: Isaiah Wapsheli, MAD, 4:25.70; 110m hurdles: Ryder Minisce, MV, 15.89; 4x100m relay: Madras (Eben Tapia, Gavin Williams, Johan Poland, Tommy Alvarez) 46.51; 4x400m relay: Crook County (Jace Jonas, Gavin Humphreys, Elijah Oelkers, Jacob McKinnon) 3:45.78; Shot put: Ayden Hall, CC, 41-06; Discus: Ayden Hall, CC, 118-08; Javelin: Gabe Love, CC, 124-11; High jump: Wyatt Banton, MV, 5-08; Pole vault: Aidan Bonner, CC, 10-00; Long jump: Andres Aguilar, MAD, 19-09.25.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 72, Crook County 60, Madras 25, North Lake 19.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Austin Erwen, MAD, 13.56; 200m: Lily Dearing-Kroeger, MV, 29.53; 400m: Cali Doan, MV, 1:06.07; 800m: Talise Wapsheli, MAD, 2:48.32; 1500m: Caitlyn Altman, MV, 5:30.15; 100m hurdles: Jane Rice, CC, 19.31; 4x100m relay: Crook County (Makenna Duran, Alexys Schneider, Salma Sacco, Harper Smith) 53.54; 4x400m relay: Mountain View (Caitlyn Altman, Sarah Nelson, Olivia Tranby, Grace Williams) 4:33.07; Shot put: Hayden Strickland, MV, 32-09; Discus: Megan McGuire, MV, 97-05; Javelin: Illiana Hance, MAD, 96-03; High jump: Hannah Roth, NL, 4-10; Pole vault: Sarah Nelson, MV, 8-06; Long jump: Julie Roth, NL, 15-08.
La Pine, Gilchrist, Bend 3-way at Bend High
Boys
Team scores — Bend 99, La Pine 48, Gilchrist 8
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Sean Craven, BND, 11.65; 200m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 23.99; 400m: Treyden Lucas, 50.43; 800m: Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 2:11.26; 1500m: Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 4:23.61; 3000m: Blake Reid, BND, 10:09.70; 110m hurdles: Sage Gorbett, BND, 17.90; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 43.20; 4x100m relay: Bend (Victor Karpstein, Elijah Bartenstein, Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas) 43.81; 4x400m relay: Bend (Micah Pietrowski, Sean Craven, Sage Gorbett, Treyden Lucas) 3:46.46; Shot put: Colton May, LP, 37-11.5; Discus: Jaden Whitworth, BND, 111-07; Javelin: Lucas Schmidt, LP, 103-02; High jump: Noah Howk, BND, 4-06; Pole vault: Eric Larwin, BND, 11-00; Darrell Gooddard, LP, 11-00; Long jump: Ben Keown, BND, 18-05.5; Triple jump: Kanoa Machin, LP, 32-01.5.
Girls
Team scores — Bend 93, La Pine 29, Gilchrist 11
Individual results (event winners) — 200m: Sara Rivas, BND, 27.5; 400m: Tatum Abrams, BND, 1:11.54; 800m: Sienna Nissen, BND, 2:45.43; 1500m: Maya Pagano, BND, 5:52.11; 3000m: Nikolette Boom, BND, 11:26.00; 100m hurdles: Ava Dewey, BND, 19.05; 300m hurdles: Alena Goodsell, BND, 55.04; 4x100m relay: Bend (Valerie Bowman, Alena Goodsell, Emma Hayden, Brooklyn Gilsdorf) 54.90; 4x400m relay: Bend (Nikolette Boom, Kate Koblegaarde, Maya Pagano, Sienna Nissen) 4:55.46; Shot put: Sierra Sanders, GIL, 33-00; Discus: Gracie Looney, LP, 84-03; Javelin: Rylee Miller, LP, 107-00; High jump: Maya Wiley, BND, 4-00; Pole vault: Lucy Fisher, LP, 7-06; Long jump: Brianna Vidali-Rood, BND, 15-07.5.
