Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Monday's Late Games

Gladstone 14, Madras 3

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View 11, Ridgeview 1

Redmond 10, Bend 9

Pendleton 11, Crook County 1

La Pine 16, Creswell 2

Softball

Monday's Late Game

Sweet Home 10, Sisters 2

Tuesday's Games

Ridgeview 21, Mountain View 2

Bend 14, Redmond 2

Pendleton 15, Crook County 0

Creswell 16, La Pine 11

Boys Tennis

Tuesday's Results

Summit vs. Bend, late

Girls Tennis

Tuesday's Results

Bend vs. Summit, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

