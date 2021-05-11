Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Monday's Late Games
Gladstone 14, Madras 3
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View 11, Ridgeview 1
Redmond 10, Bend 9
Pendleton 11, Crook County 1
La Pine 16, Creswell 2
Softball
Monday's Late Game
Sweet Home 10, Sisters 2
Tuesday's Games
Ridgeview 21, Mountain View 2
Bend 14, Redmond 2
Pendleton 15, Crook County 0
Creswell 16, La Pine 11
Boys Tennis
Tuesday's Results
Summit vs. Bend, late
Girls Tennis
Tuesday's Results
Bend vs. Summit, late
