Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball

Monday's late games

Sisters 3, Stayton 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)

Salem Academy 3, Culver 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)

Tuesday's games

Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-8)

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Madras vs. Gladstone, late

La Pine vs. Pleasant Hill, late

Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-7)

Boys Soccer

Tuesday's game

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

The Dalles 6, Redmond 4

Sisters 1, Cascade 1

Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1, Willamette Valley Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Monday's late game

Gladstone 8, Madras 0

Tuesday's games

Bend 5, Mountain View 0

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Sisters vs. Cascade, late

