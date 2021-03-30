Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Monday's late games
Sisters 3, Stayton 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)
Salem Academy 3, Culver 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)
Tuesday's games
Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-8)
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
Madras vs. Gladstone, late
La Pine vs. Pleasant Hill, late
Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-7)
Boys Soccer
Tuesday's game
Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late
The Dalles 6, Redmond 4
Sisters 1, Cascade 1
Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1, Willamette Valley Christian 1
Girls Soccer
Monday's late game
Gladstone 8, Madras 0
Tuesday's games
Bend 5, Mountain View 0
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
Sisters vs. Cascade, late
