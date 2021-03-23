Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Monday's late games
Cascade at Sisters, canceled
Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), canceled
Sisters 3, Summit 1 (25-18, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19)
Tuesday's games
Redmond vs. Pendleton, late
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, late
Corbett 3, Madras 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-17)
La Pine vs. Santiam Christian, late
Central Christian 3, North Lake/Paisley 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)
Central Christian 3, Culver 0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-15)
Culver vs. North Lake/Paisley, late
Boys Soccer
Monday's late games
Ridgeview 10, Redmond 3
Philomath 3, Sisters 1
Girls soccer
Tuesday's games
Ridgeview 1, Redmond 1
Sisters vs. Philomath, late
