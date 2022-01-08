Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday's late results

La Grande 59, Crook County 50

North Lake 46, Central Christian 27

Saturday's results

Sisters 49, Caldera JV 36

Summit vs. Sheldon, canceled

Baker 70, Crook County 55

La Grande 70, Madras 44

Douglas 55, La Pine 48

Trinity Lutheran vs. Crosspoint Christian 

Girls basketball

Friday's late results

Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39

Baker 59, Madras 43

North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14

Saturday's results

Crook County 42, Baker 35

La Grande 55, Madras 51

La Pine vs. Douglas, canceled

Trinity Lutheran vs. Crosspoint Christian

Central Christian vs. Rogue Valley Adventist Academy

Wrestling

Saturday's results

Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, ID

Boys

Team results (top 5; local results) — Flathead 231, Meridian 206, Coeur D'Alene 152, Crook County 148, Post Falls 129; Mountain View 109.5, Redmond 109, La Pine 98, Bend High 56, Madras 53.

Individual results (local placers) — 98: 1. Billy Jackson, RED; 113: 3. Scout Santos, MV; 5. Landon Lavey, CC; 126: 4. Tucker Bonner, CC; 138: 4. Dylan Mann, LP; 145: 2. Junior Downing, RED; 6. Jackson Potts, MV; 152: 3. Dylan Lee, RED; 160: 6. Cael White, MAD; 4. 182: Reece White, MAD; 195: 2. Ray Solis, CC.

Girls

Team results (top 5; local results) — Flathead 101, Eagle 98, Reed 94, Caldwell 76, La Pine 68; Redmond 18.5, Mountain View 8, Crook County 0.

Individual results (local placers) — 120: 4. Julietta Leal, LP; 132: 4. MaKenna Duran, CC; 138: 3. Kira Kerr, LP; 145: 2. Riley Allison, LP.

Swimming 

Saturday's results

Jay Rowan Memorial Invitational at Redmond Aquatic Club

Combined scores — Redmond 583, Summit 376, Bend High 346, Hermiston 156, Ridgeview 83.

Boys

Team scores — Redmond 304, Summit 170, Hermiston 156, Bend High 95, Ridgeview 27.

Individual Results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop, Trevin Bolic, 2:01.81; 200 freestyle: Colin Haywood, RED, 2:15.49; 200 IM: Thayer Collins, SUM, 2:40.63; 50 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 25:03; 100 butterfly: Brian McCarthy, SUM, 1:24.48; 100 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 58.68; 400 freestyle: Drew Harding, RV; 5:15.02; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Trevin Bolic, Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop, 1:53.69; 100 backstroke: Colin Haywood, RED, 1:09.36; 100 breaststroke: Dylan Hall, 1:19.23; 400 freestyle relay: Redmond: Nolan Wolfe, Dylan Hall, Nolan Gorman, Dillon Gieschen, 4:52.09.

Girls

Team scores — Redmond 279, Bend High 251, Summit 206, Ridgeview 56.

Individual Results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Verecia Kurner Ovalles, Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Lily Bezdek, 2:19.12; 200 freestyle: Bridget Sortor, SUM, 2:22.94; 200 IM: Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 2:45.52; 50 freestyle: Molly Konop, RED, 30.12; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Williams, BND; 1:11.41; 100 freestyle: Elizabeth Williams, BND, 1:08.01; 400 freestyle: Alex Hoblet, RV, 5:21.00; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Molly Konop, Venecia Kurner Ovalles, Kyle Haywood, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, 2:07.99; 100 backstroke: Bayla Orton, SUM, 1:19.39; 100 breaststroke: Molly Konop, RED, 1:22.14; 400 freestyle relay: Bend: Anna Brantley, Rebekah, Ella Herron, Elizabeth Williams, 4:49.55.

