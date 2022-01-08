Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday's late results
La Grande 59, Crook County 50
North Lake 46, Central Christian 27
Saturday's results
Sisters 49, Caldera JV 36
Summit vs. Sheldon, canceled
Baker 70, Crook County 55
La Grande 70, Madras 44
Douglas 55, La Pine 48
Trinity Lutheran vs. Crosspoint Christian
Girls basketball
Friday's late results
Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39
Baker 59, Madras 43
North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14
Saturday's results
Crook County 42, Baker 35
La Grande 55, Madras 51
La Pine vs. Douglas, canceled
Trinity Lutheran vs. Crosspoint Christian
Central Christian vs. Rogue Valley Adventist Academy
Wrestling
Saturday's results
Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, ID
Boys
Team results (top 5; local results) — Flathead 231, Meridian 206, Coeur D'Alene 152, Crook County 148, Post Falls 129; Mountain View 109.5, Redmond 109, La Pine 98, Bend High 56, Madras 53.
Individual results (local placers) — 98: 1. Billy Jackson, RED; 113: 3. Scout Santos, MV; 5. Landon Lavey, CC; 126: 4. Tucker Bonner, CC; 138: 4. Dylan Mann, LP; 145: 2. Junior Downing, RED; 6. Jackson Potts, MV; 152: 3. Dylan Lee, RED; 160: 6. Cael White, MAD; 4. 182: Reece White, MAD; 195: 2. Ray Solis, CC.
Girls
Team results (top 5; local results) — Flathead 101, Eagle 98, Reed 94, Caldwell 76, La Pine 68; Redmond 18.5, Mountain View 8, Crook County 0.
Individual results (local placers) — 120: 4. Julietta Leal, LP; 132: 4. MaKenna Duran, CC; 138: 3. Kira Kerr, LP; 145: 2. Riley Allison, LP.
Swimming
Saturday's results
Jay Rowan Memorial Invitational at Redmond Aquatic Club
Combined scores — Redmond 583, Summit 376, Bend High 346, Hermiston 156, Ridgeview 83.
Boys
Team scores — Redmond 304, Summit 170, Hermiston 156, Bend High 95, Ridgeview 27.
Individual Results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop, Trevin Bolic, 2:01.81; 200 freestyle: Colin Haywood, RED, 2:15.49; 200 IM: Thayer Collins, SUM, 2:40.63; 50 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 25:03; 100 butterfly: Brian McCarthy, SUM, 1:24.48; 100 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 58.68; 400 freestyle: Drew Harding, RV; 5:15.02; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Trevin Bolic, Colin Haywood, Dylan Hall, Ryan Konop, 1:53.69; 100 backstroke: Colin Haywood, RED, 1:09.36; 100 breaststroke: Dylan Hall, 1:19.23; 400 freestyle relay: Redmond: Nolan Wolfe, Dylan Hall, Nolan Gorman, Dillon Gieschen, 4:52.09.
Girls
Team scores — Redmond 279, Bend High 251, Summit 206, Ridgeview 56.
Individual Results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Verecia Kurner Ovalles, Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Lily Bezdek, 2:19.12; 200 freestyle: Bridget Sortor, SUM, 2:22.94; 200 IM: Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 2:45.52; 50 freestyle: Molly Konop, RED, 30.12; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Williams, BND; 1:11.41; 100 freestyle: Elizabeth Williams, BND, 1:08.01; 400 freestyle: Alex Hoblet, RV, 5:21.00; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Molly Konop, Venecia Kurner Ovalles, Kyle Haywood, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, 2:07.99; 100 backstroke: Bayla Orton, SUM, 1:19.39; 100 breaststroke: Molly Konop, RED, 1:22.14; 400 freestyle relay: Bend: Anna Brantley, Rebekah, Ella Herron, Elizabeth Williams, 4:49.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.