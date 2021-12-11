Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Thursday's late results

Summit 84, Redmond 60

Ridgeview 35, North Eugene 35

Weston-McEwen 54, Culver 43

Friday's late results

Mountain View 56, Roseburg 51, 

North Medford 66, Bend 38

Cove 39, Central Christian 27

Saturday's results

Sherwood at Summit

North Medford 60, Mountain View 46

Bend 84, Roseburg 65

Crook County at South Albany, canceled

Sisters at La Pine

Culver at Heppner, late

Girls basketball

Thursday's late result

Weston-McEwen 41, Culver 34

Friday's late results

Mountain View 70, Roseburg 31

Bend 41, North Medford 32

Ridgeview 52, West Albany 49

Central Christian 29, Cove 20

Trinity Lutheran 58, Caldera JV 49

Saturday's results

Mountain View 50, North Medford 38

Summit 55, Sandy 44

Bend 48, Roseburg 23

Crook County at South Albany, canceled

Sisters at La Pine

Culver at Heppner

Wrestling

Saturday's results

Culver Invite

Team scores — La Pine 241.5, Culver 233, Madras 222, Illinois Valley 168, Crook County 162, Mazama 151, Rainer 115.5, Glide 90.5, Heppner 84, Grant Union 83, Pine Eagle 68.5, Riverside 66, Irrigon 58.5, Sisters 54, Adrian 52, Lowell 48, Glendale 28, Bonanza 27, Caldera 19, Camas Valley 19, Chiloquin 12.5, Joseph 12, North Lake 11. 

Individual results (weight class winner) — 106: Tyson Flack, LP; 113: Mason Lacey, CC; 120: Landyn Philpott, LP; 126: Carlos Torres, MAD; 132: Dennak Towne, GLD; 138: Dylan Mann, LP; 145: Logan Chapman, RNR; 152: Ryon Martinho, ILV; 160: Brady David, MAD; 170: Isaiah Toomey, CLV; 182: Reece White, MAD; 195: Ezekiel Heaton, MAZ; 220: Toby Clow, ADN; 285: Wylie Johnson, CLV. 

North Bend Classic

Team scores — Crook County 254.5; Roseburg 183.5; Crater 149.5; Grants Pass 148; Redmond 123.5; McNary 111; Eagle Point 98, Century 79, Henley 77, Stayton 77, North Medford 74, Bend 72, Junction City 70, Bishop Manogue, 69.5, Hidden Valley 68, Ridgeview 63m Suislaw 59, West Salem 55.5, Harrisburg 53, Marshfield 51, Clackamas 49, South Medford 40, Cottage Grove 35, Myrtle Point 35, Coquille 34, North Bend 34, Liberty 32, North Salem 31, Reedsport 29, Grant 27.5, North Marion 22, Molalla 21.5, Douglas 0. 

Individual results (weight class winner) — 106: Gage Singleton, ROS; 113: Landon Lavey, CC; 120: Mitch Warren, CC; 126: Tucker Bonner, CC; 132: Mauro Michel, STY; 138: Nash Singleton, ROS; 145: Junior Downing, RED; 152: Matthew Bolanos, CTR; 160: Varrius Scanlan, ROS; 170: Emmett Henderson, JC; 182: Brayden Duke, CC; 195: Dredan Myers, GP; 220: Joseph Martin, RV; 285: Christopher Woods, HV. 

