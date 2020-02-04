Boys Basketball
Monday Late Scores
Culver 54, Chemawa 42
Tuesday Scores
Mountain View at Bend, late
Summit at Sprague, late
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Pendleton at Redmond, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
Estacada at Madras, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Girls Basketball
Monday Late Scores
Chemawa 54, Culver 29
Tuesday Scores
Bend at Mountain View, late
Sprague at Summit, late
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
Madras at Estacada, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Wrestling
Monday Late Results
Ridgeview 40, Culver 32
126: Johan Jaimes, CULV, over Elijah Allen, RGV, (Fall 1:50) 138: Austin Anderson, RGV, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:53) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Owen Lee, RGV, (Fall 4:18) 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RGV, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 3:33) 160: Zach Anderson, RGV, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Dec 16-10) 170: Ethyne Reid, RGV, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 7-3) 182: Anthony Lochner, RGV, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (MD 12-1) 195: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Logan Shenk, RGV, (SV-1 7-5) 220: Cole Jackson, RGV, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:20) 285: Joseph Martin, RGV, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:35) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Elijah Hocker, RGV, (TF 17-2 5:15).
Tuesday Results
Culver at La Pine, late
Swimming
Tuesday Results
Madras, Ridgeview, Redmond, Sisters at Madras Quad, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.