Boys Basketball

Monday Late Scores

Culver 54, Chemawa 42

Tuesday Scores

Mountain View at Bend, late

Summit at Sprague, late

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Pendleton at Redmond, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Estacada at Madras, late

Sisters at Newport, late

Girls Basketball

Monday Late Scores

Chemawa 54, Culver 29

Tuesday Scores

Bend at Mountain View, late

Sprague at Summit, late

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Madras at Estacada, late

Sisters at Newport, late

Wrestling

Monday Late Results

Ridgeview 40, Culver 32

126: Johan Jaimes, CULV, over Elijah Allen, RGV, (Fall 1:50) 138: Austin Anderson, RGV, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:53) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Owen Lee, RGV, (Fall 4:18) 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RGV, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 3:33) 160: Zach Anderson, RGV, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Dec 16-10) 170: Ethyne Reid, RGV, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 7-3) 182: Anthony Lochner, RGV, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (MD 12-1) 195: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Logan Shenk, RGV, (SV-1 7-5) 220: Cole Jackson, RGV, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:20) 285: Joseph Martin, RGV, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:35) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Elijah Hocker, RGV, (TF 17-2 5:15).

Tuesday Results

Culver at La Pine, late

Swimming

Tuesday Results

Madras, Ridgeview, Redmond, Sisters at Madras Quad, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.