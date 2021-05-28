Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Crook County 64, Redmond 48
Ridgeview 55, Pendleton 46
Estacada 60, Madras 41
Kennedy 77, Culver 43
Friday's Games
Bend at Summit, late
Crook County at Hood River Valley, late
Ridgeview at Redmond, late
Cascade at Sisters, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, late
Girls basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Summit 34, Bend 31
Ridgeview 46, Pendleton 37
Crook County 44, Redmond 33
Madras 56, Estacada 27
Kennedy 45, Culver 20
Friday's Games
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Redmond at Ridgeview, late
Sisters at Cascade, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, late
Wrestling
Friday's Results
Friday Night Lights at Redmond, late
