Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Crook County 64, Redmond 48

Ridgeview 55, Pendleton 46

Estacada 60, Madras 41

Kennedy 77, Culver 43

Friday's Games

Bend at Summit, late

Crook County at Hood River Valley, late

Ridgeview at Redmond, late

Cascade at Sisters, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, late

Girls basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 34, Bend 31

Ridgeview 46, Pendleton 37

Crook County 44, Redmond 33

Madras 56, Estacada 27

Kennedy 45, Culver 20

Friday's Games

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Redmond at Ridgeview, late

Sisters at Cascade, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, late

Wrestling

Friday's Results

Friday Night Lights at Redmond, late

