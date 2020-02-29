Boys Basketball
Saturday Results
Trinity Lutheran vs. Mohawk
Wrestling
OSAA State Tounament in Portland
Local Semi-Final Results
6A
126 — Ayden Garver, Newberg over Nathan Jones, Mountain View (Fall 3:05); 145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View over Travis Blasingame, Westview (Fall 4:17); 152 — Sutton Yazzolino, Glencoe over Carson Fassett, Mountain View (Fall 3:40); 170 — Cannon Potts, Mountain View over Cole Peters, West Linne (Dec. 7-2); 182 — Nate Denney, Bend over Dredan Myers, Grants Pass (Dec. 17-11); 195 — Blake Ohlson, Mountain View over Robert Plympton, Reynolds (Fall 3:33); 220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View over Va`atausili Tofaeono, Century (Fall 2:40).
5A
106 — Tucker Bonner, Crook County over Dereck Sossie, West Albany (Dec. 6-4); DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley over Mitch Warren, Crook County (Tech Fall 15-0); 113 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Isaac Jones, Dallas (Tech Fall 18-3); Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley over Steven Ware, Crook County (Maj. Dec. 13-2); Zachary Mauras, Crook County over Cael Morrison, Dallas (Dec. 11-6); 138 — Hunter Mode, Crook County over Hunter Harwood (Dec. 7-1); 145 — Austin Dalton, Lebanon over Dylan lee, Redmond (Fall 1:42); 152 — Tyson Resko, Crescent Valley over Benjamin Sather, Crook County (Dec. 8-2); 160 — James Rowley, Crescent Valley over Gavin McLean, Crook County (Maj. Dec. 13-2); 182 — Kyle Knudtson, Crook County over Owen Burkhart, Crater (Fall 1:46); 220 — Trevor Schubmehl, Hillsboro over Cole Jackson, Ridgeview (Fall 1:49).
4A
170 — Miquel Niemi, Tillamook over Reece White, Madras (Fall 1:20)
3A
106 — Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine over Tyler Havniear, Cascade Christian (Fall 1:04); 120 — Dylan Mann, La Pine over Jackson O’Connor, Pleasant Hill (Fall 1:25); 220 — Bryan Flores, Nyssa over Daniel Underwood, La Pine (Dec. 6-5).
2A/1A
106 — Aaron Soloman, Reedsport over Debren Sanabria, Culver (Dec. 6-5); 113 — Garrett Burns, Imbler over Brody Piercy, Culver (Dec. 5-2); 120 — Elijah Carson, Reedsport over Noel Navarro, Culver (Dec. 6-4); 138 — Hunter McIrvin, Central Linn over Anthony Hood, Culver (Dec. 2-0); 145 — Lane Downing, Culver over Ethan Elmer, Coquille (Tech Fall 16-0); 195 — Travis Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie over Eduardo Penaloza, Culver (Fall 1:52).
Girls
100 — Olivia Flack, La Pine over Delia Gulzow, La Grande (Fall 0:58); 130 — Morgan Ellis, Pleasant Hill over Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend (Fall 5:41); 135 — Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View over Charli Stewart, Bend (Dec. 6-3); 145 — Fatima Albarran, Bend over Jasmine Pedersen, Summit (Fall 1:14); 170 — Bailey Dennis, Madras over Raylee Culp, Thurston (Fall 1:21).
