Prep Scoreboard

Redmond 62, Hillsboro 46

Ridgeview 65, South Albany 57

La Pine 54, Taft 34

Taft 52, Culver 41

Summit 53, Redmond 34

Ridgeview 47, Pendleton 41

Taft 52, Culver 18

Rollin Schimmel Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Pendleton High

Team scores — Baker/Powder Valley 252, Burns 184, Madras 151.5, Pendleton 150.5, Sisters 123, Riverside 106, Nyssa 97, Elgin 84, Ontario 72.5, Enterprise 69, Gresham 59, Irrigon 54, Imbler 45, Heppner 34, Corbett 22, Union 21

Individual results (weight class winners) — 106: Ryan Glascock, BRN; 113: Dawson Tremper, PEN; 120: Kale Cornell, BRN; 126: Oliver Barnes, BRN; 132: Garrett Burns, IMB; 138: Carter Lardy, BRN; 145: Ben Cooper, SIS; 152: Gavin Stone, BKR; 160: Cael White, MAD; 170: Easton Kemper, BRN; 182: Reece White, MAD; 196: Gauge Bloomer, BKR; 220: Alex Ritter, BKR; 285: Jaden Martin, BKR. 

