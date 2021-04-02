Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's game
Bend vs. Summit, late
Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County vs. Estacada, late
Madras vs. Gladstone, late
La Pine vs. Sisters, late
Volleyball
Thursday's late games
Ridgeview 3, Crook County 1(18-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19)
Friday's game
Mountain View vs. Summit, late
Boys Soccer
Thursday's late games
Ridgeview 4, Pendleton 0
Sisters 3, Newport 2
Friday's game
Redmond vs. Crook County
Girls Soccer
Thursday's late game
Redmond 8, Crook County 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.