Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Saturday's results

Mountain View 13, Sandy 0

Mountain View 6, Sandy 1

Summit 6, Roseburg 2

Caldera 19, Henley 15

Caldera 20, Henley 11

Ridgeview 22, Benson 0

Redmond 7, North Medford 1

Ida B. Wells 13, Crook County 2

Ridgeview 11, St. Helens 1

Putnam 10, Crook County 3

Santiam Christian 11, Sisters 3

Madras 18, Ontario 3

Madras 7, Burns 4

Softball

Friday's late results

Grant 11, Summit 9 

Bend 10, Crook County 1

Saturday's results

Summit 10, South Eugene 7

Summit 19, South Eugene 13

Bend 13, Glencoe 0

Burns 4, Madras 0

Boys tennis

Saturday's results

Sprague at Mountain View, late

McNary at Bend, late

McNary at Summit, late

Sprague 4, Caldera 2

McKay at Bend, late

McKay at Summit, late

Girls tennis

Saturday's results

Mountain View at Sprague, late

Bend at McNary, late

Summit at McNary, late 

Bend at McKay, late

Summit at McKay, late

Track and Field

Friday's late results

Bend at Titan Track Classic at West Salem

Boys

Team scores — West Salem 117.75, Bend 92.5, Catlin Gabel 83, Oregon City 72.75, Dallas 64, North Salem 62, Sprague 58, Central 29, McKay 25.75, Cascade 20.5, McNary 20, North Lake 12.75, Stayton 6.

Individual results (event winners) — 100m: DeMari Thompson, NS, 11.37; 200m: DeMari Thompson, NS, 22.96; 400m: Tyce Chaney, WS, 50.85; 800m: Brady Bliven, WS, 2:00.45; 1500: Brady Bliven, WS, 4:10.01; 3000m: Jack Meier, WS, 9:05.40; 110m hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 16.84; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 42.61; 4x100m relay: Catlin Gabel, 44.18; 4x400m relay: Catlin Gabel, 3:34.19; Shot put: Justin Paress, DAL, 51-1.5; Discus: Justin Parness, DAL, 141-01; Javelin: Logan Person, DAL, 165-06; High jump: Arlo Maslen, CG, 5-10; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND, 12-06; Long jump: Darin Pippett, OC, 20-01; Triple jump: Orian Yi, NS, 41-7.5.

Girls

Team scores — Oregon City 134, West Salem 107, BEnd 82, North Salem 71, McKay 45, Dallas 43, Stayton 40, Cascade 38, Sprague 38, Central 27, North Lake 13.5, Catlin Gabel 13.5, McNary 11.

Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 12.19; 200m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 25.03; 400m: Stephanie Urenda, McK, 1:02.06; 800m: Kaydence Nguyen, SPG, 2:27.84; 1500: Sara Abbott, SPG, 5:00.19; 3000m: Isabel Swain, NS, 10:49.11; 100m hurdles: Harley Daniel, OC, 14.87; 300m hurdles: Harley Daniel, OC, 43.95; 4x100m relay: Oregon City, 48.90; 4x400m relay: West Salem, 4:24.64; Shot put: Natalie Cunningham, WS, 42-07.5; Discus: Phoebe Beckett, WS, 121-02; Javelin: Madelynn Straus, DAL, 120; High jump: Emma Gates, CAS, 5-09; Pole vault: Peyton Young, NS, 9-06; Long jump: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 19-02.75; Triple jump: Grace Leasure, OC, 34-10.25.

Saturday's results

La Pine at Marist Invite, late

