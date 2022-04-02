Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Saturday's results
Mountain View 13, Sandy 0
Mountain View 6, Sandy 1
Summit 6, Roseburg 2
Caldera 19, Henley 15
Caldera 20, Henley 11
Ridgeview 22, Benson 0
Redmond 7, North Medford 1
Ida B. Wells 13, Crook County 2
Ridgeview 11, St. Helens 1
Putnam 10, Crook County 3
Santiam Christian 11, Sisters 3
Madras 18, Ontario 3
Madras 7, Burns 4
Softball
Friday's late results
Grant 11, Summit 9
Bend 10, Crook County 1
Saturday's results
Summit 10, South Eugene 7
Summit 19, South Eugene 13
Bend 13, Glencoe 0
Burns 4, Madras 0
Boys tennis
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Sprague 4, Caldera 2
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Girls tennis
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
Track and Field
Friday's late results
Bend at Titan Track Classic at West Salem
Boys
Team scores — West Salem 117.75, Bend 92.5, Catlin Gabel 83, Oregon City 72.75, Dallas 64, North Salem 62, Sprague 58, Central 29, McKay 25.75, Cascade 20.5, McNary 20, North Lake 12.75, Stayton 6.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: DeMari Thompson, NS, 11.37; 200m: DeMari Thompson, NS, 22.96; 400m: Tyce Chaney, WS, 50.85; 800m: Brady Bliven, WS, 2:00.45; 1500: Brady Bliven, WS, 4:10.01; 3000m: Jack Meier, WS, 9:05.40; 110m hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 16.84; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 42.61; 4x100m relay: Catlin Gabel, 44.18; 4x400m relay: Catlin Gabel, 3:34.19; Shot put: Justin Paress, DAL, 51-1.5; Discus: Justin Parness, DAL, 141-01; Javelin: Logan Person, DAL, 165-06; High jump: Arlo Maslen, CG, 5-10; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND, 12-06; Long jump: Darin Pippett, OC, 20-01; Triple jump: Orian Yi, NS, 41-7.5.
Girls
Team scores — Oregon City 134, West Salem 107, BEnd 82, North Salem 71, McKay 45, Dallas 43, Stayton 40, Cascade 38, Sprague 38, Central 27, North Lake 13.5, Catlin Gabel 13.5, McNary 11.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 12.19; 200m: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 25.03; 400m: Stephanie Urenda, McK, 1:02.06; 800m: Kaydence Nguyen, SPG, 2:27.84; 1500: Sara Abbott, SPG, 5:00.19; 3000m: Isabel Swain, NS, 10:49.11; 100m hurdles: Harley Daniel, OC, 14.87; 300m hurdles: Harley Daniel, OC, 43.95; 4x100m relay: Oregon City, 48.90; 4x400m relay: West Salem, 4:24.64; Shot put: Natalie Cunningham, WS, 42-07.5; Discus: Phoebe Beckett, WS, 121-02; Javelin: Madelynn Straus, DAL, 120; High jump: Emma Gates, CAS, 5-09; Pole vault: Peyton Young, NS, 9-06; Long jump: Sophia Beckmon, OC, 19-02.75; Triple jump: Grace Leasure, OC, 34-10.25.
Saturday's results
Saturday's results
