Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's late results

La Pine 13, Harrisburg 3

Wednesday's results

Summit 7, Mountain View 4

Newport 7, Sisters 3

Softball

Wednesday's results

Summit 5, Mountain View 4

Newport at Sisters, late

Western Christian at Culver, canceled 

Boys tennis

Tuesday's late results

Cascade 5, Madras 1

Wednesday's results

The Dalles at Redmond, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late

Redmond at The Dalles, late

Boys golf

Tuesday's late results

Pronghorn Invitational

Team scores — Summit 308, Bend 343, Marshfield 359, Mountain View 362, Crook County 371, Thurston 374, David Douglas 379, Springfield 398, Churchill 427, La Pine 444, Ridgeview 455, Caldera 464.

Individual results (top 10) — 1. Sam Renner, SUM, 74; 2. Lucas Hughes, SUM, 76; 3. Erhan Jaehn, SUM, 77; 4. Brody Grieb, SUM, 81; 5. Nick Huffman, SUM, 82; 6. Sam Armstrong, BND, 83; Seve Castillo, BND, 83; 8. Ben Mahaffy, MAR, 84; 9. Brody MacLeod, BND, 85; 10. Palmer Smith, CC, 96; Weston Shaffer, MV, 86.

Track and field

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview at Mountain View, late

Summit at Caldera, late

Redmond, Culver, Sisters at Crook County, late

Madras at North Marion, late

