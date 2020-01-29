Boys Basketball
Tuesday Late Results
South Salem 83, Mountain View 68
Gladstone 71, Madras 41
Sweet Home 48, Sisters 32
Harrisburg 66, La Pine 57
Kennedy 75, Culver 38
Trinity Lutheran 85, Central Christian 42
Chiloquin 60, Gilchrist 47
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Results
Bend 64, Sprague 18
Madras 67, Gladstone 55
Sweet Home 57, Sisters 39
Harrisburg 37, La Pine 27
Kennedy 75, Culver 22
Trinity Lutheran 52, Central Christian 38
Chiloquin 41, Gilchrist 24
Wrestling
Tuesday Late Results
Crook County 70, Culver 4
106: Mitch Warren, CC, over Debren Sanabria, CULV, (Fall 1:20) 113: Tucker Bonner, CC, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (MD 15-5) 120: Steven Ware, CC, over Noel Navarro, CULV, (MD 16-3) 126: Tannon Joyner, CC, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 3:15) 132: Zachary Mauras, CC, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:48) 138: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Mason Clark, CC, (MD 14-1) 145: Hunter Mode, CC, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 2:25) 152: Brayden Duke, CC, over Cyrus Mathews, CULV, (Fall 3:17) 160: Benjamin Sather, CC, over Hunter Augustynovich, CULV, (MD 14-0) 170: Gavin McLean, CC, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 2:57) 195: Gabe Saenz, CC, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (MD 13-4) 220: Hayden Hilderbrand, CC, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 0:35) 285: Joseph Miller, CC, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:46).
Wednesday Results
La Pine at Sisters, late
