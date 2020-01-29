high school scoreboard
Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Tuesday Late Results

South Salem 83, Mountain View 68

Gladstone 71, Madras 41

Sweet Home 48, Sisters 32

Harrisburg 66, La Pine 57

Kennedy 75, Culver 38

Trinity Lutheran 85, Central Christian 42

Chiloquin 60, Gilchrist 47

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Results

Bend 64, Sprague 18

Madras 67, Gladstone 55

Sweet Home 57, Sisters 39

Harrisburg 37, La Pine 27

Kennedy 75, Culver 22

Trinity Lutheran 52, Central Christian 38

Chiloquin 41, Gilchrist 24

Wrestling

Tuesday Late Results

Crook County 70, Culver 4

106: Mitch Warren, CC, over Debren Sanabria, CULV, (Fall 1:20) 113: Tucker Bonner, CC, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (MD 15-5) 120: Steven Ware, CC, over Noel Navarro, CULV, (MD 16-3) 126: Tannon Joyner, CC, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 3:15) 132: Zachary Mauras, CC, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:48) 138: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Mason Clark, CC, (MD 14-1) 145: Hunter Mode, CC, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 2:25) 152: Brayden Duke, CC, over Cyrus Mathews, CULV, (Fall 3:17) 160: Benjamin Sather, CC, over Hunter Augustynovich, CULV, (MD 14-0) 170: Gavin McLean, CC, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 2:57) 195: Gabe Saenz, CC, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (MD 13-4) 220: Hayden Hilderbrand, CC, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 0:35) 285: Joseph Miller, CC, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:46).

Wednesday Results

La Pine at Sisters, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

