PREP SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Monday's Games

North Marion at Madras, late

Newport 8, Sisters 4

Culver at Sheridan, ppd.

Softball

Monday's Games

Sisters 7, Mountain View 3

Sisters 11, Mountain View 8

Madras at North Marion, late

Late Saturday Game

The Dalles 18, Redmond 7

Boys tennis

Monday's Matches

Redmond 6, Ridgeview 2

Crook County at The Dalles, late

Girls tennis

Monday's Matches

Ridgeview at Redmond, late 

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.