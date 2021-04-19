PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Monday's Games
North Marion at Madras, late
Newport 8, Sisters 4
Culver at Sheridan, ppd.
Softball
Monday's Games
Sisters 7, Mountain View 3
Sisters 11, Mountain View 8
Madras at North Marion, late
Late Saturday Game
The Dalles 18, Redmond 7
Boys tennis
Monday's Matches
Redmond 6, Ridgeview 2
Crook County at The Dalles, late
Girls tennis
Monday's Matches
Ridgeview at Redmond, late
The Dalles at Crook County, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.