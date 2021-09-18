Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's late results
Mountain View 31, Sprague 28
Summit 20, Bend, 0
Redmond 76, The Dalles 12
Henley 38, Crook County 14
Sweet Home 14, Madras 13
Siuslaw 50, Sisters 0
La Pine 37, Dayton 16
Prospect Charter 72, Gilchrist 25
Saturday's results
Hood River Valley 28, Ridgeview 27
Volleyball
Friday's late results
Culver 2, Powder Valley 0 (25-10, 25-10)
Culver 2, Adrian 1 (25-15, 22-25, 15-11)
North Lake at Central Christian 3, North Lake 1 (12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22)
Saturday's results
Redmond 2, Beaverton 0 (25-13, 25-7)
Lakeridge 2, Redmond 0 (25-23, 25-20)
Grant 2, Redmond 0 (25-23, 25-9)
Sisters 2, Burns 0 (25-22, 25-16)
Culver 2, Crane 0 (25-15, 25-22)
Culver 2, Wallowa 0 (25-12, 25-23)
Joseph 2, Culver 0 (25-8, 25-14)
Girls soccer
Saturday's results
Bend 9, Sandy 1;
Boys soccer
Friday's late results
Caldera 4, La Pine 0
Mountain View 2, Ridgeview 2
Saturday's results
Sandy 3, Bend 2
Central 4, Redmond/Culver 2
Cross-Country
Saturday's results
Northwest Classic at Lane Community College
6A/5A
Boys
Team Scores — Sheldon 73, Ida B. Wells 92, Summit 101, West Salem 106, Wilsonville 137, South Eugene 148, South Albany 159, South Salem 187, Roseburg 241, Grants Pass 263, Bend 291, Springfield 392, Barlow 404, North Eugene 407, Thurston 428, North Medford 457, North Bend 466, Dallas 488, North Salem 494.
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Ben Collins, SDN, 15:25; 2. Finn Anspach, RV, 15:38.6; 3. Jack Meier, WS, 15:39.9; 4. Nathan Stein, ASH, 15:41.2; 5. Asher McKinnon, SE, 15:44.2; 6. Mason Weisgerber, WIL, 15:45.2; 7. Kai Mitchell-Reiss, IBW, 15:46.6; 8. Jonah Donde, SDN, 15:46.6; 9. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 15:54.9; 10. Jackson Seubert, SE, 16:04.6.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 22, Ida B. Well 61, South Eugene 137, South Salem 138, Grants Pass 159, Roseburg 180, Bend 209, Ashland 212, West Salem 228, North Medford 278, North Salem 278, Sheldon 323, Dallas 339, Springfield 359, South Albany 367, Ridgeview 386, North Bend 447.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 17:53.4; 2. Charlotte Richman, IBW, 17:57.4; 3. Maggie Williams, SUM, 18:22.7; 4. Ella Thorsett, SUM, 18:50.5; 5. Barrett Justema, SUM, 18:52.0; 6. Isabel Swain, NS, 18:59.6; 7. Grace Yaconelli, ASH, 19:00.1; 8. Petra Schuster, IBW, 19:02.6; 9. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:06.2; 10. Josie Fale, IBW, 19:12.7.
4A/3A/2A/1A
Boys
Teams scores — Siuslaw 59, Valley Catholic 112, Philomath 138, Sisters 157, Cottage Grove 182, Marshfield 184, Westside Christian 188, Newport 190, Klamath Union 202, Phoenix 242, Tillamook 249, Henley 312, Western Christian 318, St. Mary’s 392, Mazama 392, Harrisburg 399, Junction City 407,
Individual results (top 10) — Alexander Garcia-Silver, MAR, 15:55.0; 2. Brody Bushnell, PHL, 16:36.8; 3. Elwood Hoskings, PHX, 16:36.8; 4. Chad Hughes, SLW, 16:40.3; 5. Samuel Ulrich, SLW, 6. David Dugan, WC, 16:42.6; 7. Henry Tierney, VC, 16:45.4; 8. Kyle Hughes, SLW, 15:54.0; 9. Jonathan Ginyrich, TIL, 16:58.0; 10. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 17:00.2.
Girls
Team scores — Siuslaw 68, Philomath 71, Klamath Union 132, Phoenix, 143, Valley Catholic 149, Tillamook 164, Cottage Grove 191, Newport 214, Sisters 240, Junction City 245, Harrisburg 294, Taft 320, St. Mary’s 326, North Douglas 336, Creswell 352, Westside Christian 385.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Adele Beckstead, PHL, 19:46.2; 2. Maslin Singler, VC, 19:50.4; 3. Rylee Colton, SLW, 19:55.4; 4. Sophia Stubblefield, PHX, 20:01.1; 5. Kyla Potratz, PHX, 20:01.6; 6. Aubrey Syrnyk, KU, 20:24.3; 7. Daisy Lalonde, ELC, 20:36.5; 8. Isabele Coffman, KU, 20:40.0; 9. Ella Bartlett, SIS, 20:40.9; 10. Aiya Larsen, NWP, 20:48.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.