Boys Basketball
Thursday Late Results
South Salem 75, Bend 38
Mountain View 64, McKay 41
West Salem 51, Summit 50
Sheridan 58, Culver 37
Rogue Valley Adventist 60, Gilchrist 18
Friday Results
Crook County at Ridgeview, late
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Madras at Molalla, late
La Pine at Santiam Christian, late
Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday Late Results
South Salem 48, Bend 38
McKay 40, Mountain View 39 OT
West Salem 73, Summit 40
Sheridan 46, Culver 35
Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Gilchrist 28
Friday Results
Crook County at Ridgeview, late
Hood River Valley at Redmond, late
Molalla at Madras, late
La Pine at Santiam Christian, late
Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, late
Wrestling
Friday Results
La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), late
Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), late
Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, late
Swimming
Thursday Late Results
Boys
Team scores
Redmond 120, Ridgeview 37
Hood River Valley 99, Ridgeview 50
Redmond 88, Hood River Valley 80
Individuals (top 3)
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Redmond: Ryan Konop, Spencer Brakebill, Lucas Montgomery, Caden Bolic, 2:02.85; 2. Hood River: Gavin Hackett, Angus Kellems, Adam Burke, Tristan Smith, 2:24.07; 3. Redmond B: Garrett Eastham, Travis Meek, Asa Messner, Tyler Daft, 2:26.28.
200 Freestyle -- 1. Luke Southall, HRV, 2:07.40; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 2:22.26; 3. Asa Messner, RED, 2:23.30.
200 IM -- 1. Jacen McGowan, RED, 2:32.93; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 2:35.90; 3. Clayton Lee, HRV, 2:40.24.
50 Freestyle -- 1. David Hecksel, HRV, 25.39; 2. Caden Bolic, RED, 27.66; 3. Lucas Montgomery, RED, 29.52.
100 Butterfly -- 1. Clayton Lee, HRV, 1:10.90; 2. Asa Messner, RED, 1:16.31; 3. Gavin Hackett, HRV, 1:17.54.
100 Freestyle -- 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 55.47; 2. Luke Southall, HRV, 57.63; 3. Tristan Smith, HRV, 1:03.60.
400 Freestyle -- 1. Adam Burke, HRV, 5:35.38; 2. Owen Summersett, HRV, 5:40.89; 3. Adonai Garcia, 5:54.77.
200 Freestyle Relay -- 1. Hood River: Luke Southall, Clayton Lee, Tristan Smith, David Hecksel, 1:45.70; 2. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Jacob Crumrine, Ryan Konop, 1:48.09; 3. Ridgeview: Rygh Garibay, Drew Harding, Chance Jones, Kendall Nave, 1:58.64.
100 Backstroke -- 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 1:04.86; 2. David Hecksel, HRV, 1:06.84; 3. Lucas Montgomery, RED, 1:13.45.
100 Breaststroke -- 1. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 1:17.95; 2. Kendall Nave, RV, 1:21.93; 3. Connor Hall, RED, 1:25.80.
400 Freestyle Relay -- 1. Hood River: Clayton Lee, Gavin Hackett, David Heckel, Luke Southall, 4:09.84; 2. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Lucas Montgomery, 4:18.19; 3. Hood River B: Lucas Elliott, Adam Burke, Tristan Smith, Owen Summersett, 4:54.47.
Girls
Team scores
Ridgeview 85, Redmond 55
Hood River Valley 119, Ridgeview 41
Hood River Valley 139, Redmond 26
Individuals (top 3)
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Hood River: Sarah Arpag, Celilo Brun, Madaket Greenleaf, Faith Ocheskey, 2:21.20; 2. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Lilly Chadwick, Gwen Arthus, Elaina Boive, 2:23.80; 3. Hood River B: Campbell Keller, Abigail McCormack, Jessica Galvez, Olivia Summerfield, 2:30.42;
200 Freestyle -- 1. Madaket Greenleaf, HRV, 2:35.07; 2. Aria Mascall, RV, 2:35.13; 3. Emma Titus, HRV, 2:37.13.
200 IM -- 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 2:50.54; 2. Celilo Brun, HRV, 2:56.83; 3. Olivia Summerfield, HRV, 2:56.83.
50 Freestyle -- 1. Faith Ocheskey, HRV, 30.18; 2. Lillie Tomlinson, HRV, 31.17; 3. Abigail McCormack, HRV, 31.46.
100 Butterfly -- 1. Sarah Arpag, HRV, 1:12.60; 2. Madaket Greenleaf, HRV, 1:24.21; 3. Mary Rose Kissinger, HRV, 1:39.30.
100 Freestyle -- 1. Faith Ocheskey, HRV, 1:05.94; 2. Gwen Arthur, RV, 1:08.57; 3. Lillie Tomlinson, HRV, 1:09.41.
400 Freestyle -- 1. Olivia Summerfield, HRV, 5:35.75; 2. Chloe Bullock, HRV, 5:48.19; 3. Emma Holiday, RV, 6:47.67.
200 Freestyle Relay -- 1. Hood River: Abigail McCormack, Emma Titus, Chloe Bullock, Lillie Tomlinson, 2:06.75; 2. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Elaina Boive, Jillian Ferraro, Gwen Arthur, 2:12.16; 3. Hood River B: Abby Tomlinson, Hazel Farr, Jessica Galvez, Mary Rose Kissinger, 2:25.83.
100 Backstroke -- 1. Sarah Arpag, HRV, 1:14.16; 2. Aria Mascall, RV, 1:23.69; 3. Campbell Keller, HRV, 1:23.82.
100 Breaststroke -- 1. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:29.74; 2. Celilo Brun, HRV, 1:32.98; 3. Emma Titus, HRV, 1:35.61.
400 Freestyle Relay -- 1. Hood River: Faith Ocheskey, Celilo Brun, Lilie Tomlinson, Sarah Arpag, 4:37.63; 2. Hood River B: Gigi Ziada, Abi Loihl, Grace Skakel, Theodora Parkinson, 5:39.52; 3. Redmond: Jaden Gonzalez, Rachel Kawelmacher, McKenzie Richardson, Ines Cedo Toledo, 6:52.52.
Friday Results
Sisters at Newport Invitational, late
