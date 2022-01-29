Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday's late results

Sprague 57, Mountain View 52

Summit 68, McKay 29

Crook County 67, Pendleton 55

Corbett 43, Madras 31

Woodburn 55, Sisters 37

Pleasant Hill 68, La Pine 66

Chiloquin 54, Central Christian 41

North Lake 52, Gilchrist 16

Saturday's results

Central Christian 64, Gilchrist 27

Girls basketball

Friday's late results

Mountain View 62, Sprague 33

Summit 63, McKay 37

Redmond 36, Hood River Valley 32

Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18

Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13

Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29

Saturday's results

Crook County 41, Pendleton 33

Central Christian 57, Gilchrist 4

Swimming

Friday's late results

Bend City Meet

At Juniper Swim and Fitness Center

Combined team scores — Summit 1186.5, Bend High 689.5, Mountain View 516, Caldera 453

Boys

Team scores — Summit 620, Caldera 302, Bend High 229, Mountain View 212

Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Summit: Jack Coleman, Thayer Collins, Nicholas Manalang, Heath Craft, 1:52.31; 200 freestyle: Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:52.40; 200 IM: Holden Short, CAL, 2:07.86; 50 freestyle: Nicholas Manalang, SUM, 22:84; 100 butterfly: Nicholas Manaland, SUM, 54:59; 100 freestyle: Calvin Schwarz, MV, 57.49; 500 freestyle: Makula Ostrom, BND, 5:00.57; 200 freestyle relay: Summit: Hunter McGrane, Liam Gilman, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock; 1:35.64; 100 backstroke: Makalu Ostrom, BND, 59.61; 100 breaststroke: Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:02.27; 400 freestyle relay: Summit: Hunter McGrane, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock, Liam Gilman, 3:32.29.

Girls

Team scores — Summit 566.5, Bend 460.5, Mountain View 304, Caldera 151

Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Bend: Grace Benson, Melia Costa, Elizabeth Williams, Hadley Hayes, 1:54.66; 200 freestyle: Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 2:05.69; 200 IM: France Benson, BND, 2:13.90; 50 freestyle: Elli Williams, MV, 25:36; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Williams, BND, 1:01.29; 100 freestyle: Lexi Williams, MV, 55:12; 500 freestyle: Bridget Sortor, SUM, 5:32.03; 200 freestyle relay: Mountain View: Taylor Webb, Sienna LeFeber, Elli Williams, Lexi Williams, 1:46.38; 100 backstroke: Sienna LeFeber, MV, 1:01.89; 100 breaststroke: Grace Benson, BND, 1:08.17; 400 freestyle relay: Summit: Sara Bergamasco, Avery Goldblatt, Clara Husaby, Ginger Kiefer, 3:53.37.

Saturday's results

Redmond, Ridgeview, Pendleton, The Dalles 4-way

At Redmond Aquatic Club

Combined team scores — Pendleton 681, Redmond 612, The Dalles 530, Ridgeview 296

Boys

Team scores — Redmond 382, The Dalles 245, Ridgeview 107, Pendleton 92

Individual results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Colin Haywood, Asa Messner, Ryan Konop, Steward Bolic, 2:09.42; 200 freestyle: Colin Haywood, RED, 2:15.67; 200 IM: Cahill Robinson, PEN, 2:35.50; 50 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 24.91; 100 butterfly: Cahill Robinson, PEN, 1:06.77; 100 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 57.13; 400 freestyle: Drew Harding, RV, 5:03.23; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Asa Messner, Colin Haywood, Stewart Bolic, Ryan Konop, 1:49.89; 100 backstroke: Colin Haywood, RED, 1:11.34; 100 breaststroke: Skyler Coburn, DAL, 1:28.49; 400 freestyle relay: The Dalles: Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Wesley Parker, Michael Cole, 4:31.61.

Girls

Team scores — Pendleton 589, The Dalles 285, Redmond 230, Ridgeview 189

Individual results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Kylie Haywood, Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Madisyn Bolic, 2:22.97; 200 freestyle: Melinda Cramp, PEN, 2:36.80; 200 IM: Molly Konop, RED, 2:42.43; 50 freestyle: Alara Campbell, PEN, 30:10; 100 butterfly: Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, RED, 1:18.19; 100 freestyle: Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:07.35; 400 freestyle: Ann Bostwick, PEN, 5:56.30; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Vanya Crumrine, Kylie Haywood, Molly Konop, 2:08.13; 100 backstroke: Scarlett Nelson, RV, 1:18.52; 100 breaststroke: Molly Konop, RED, 1:20.28; 400 freestyle relay: Pendleton: Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Tegan Lentz, Melinda Cramp, 4:52.35.

Wrestling

Boys

Saturday's results

Reser Tournament of Champions

At Liberty High School

Team scores — Newberg 287.5, Crescent Valley 241.5, Thurston 173, Mountain View 145, Roseburg 134, Crook County 129, Sweet Home 121, West Linn 121, Sprague 121, La Pine 104, Redmond 99.5; Dallas 85, Crater 82, Grants Pass 80, Culver 61, Scappoose 61, Aloha 43.5, Liberty 22, Cleveland 16.5. 

Individual results (local placers) — 106: 4. Billy Jackson, RED; 5. Alberto Flores, CC; 6. Riley Flack, LP; 113: 2. Scout Santos, MV; 4. Mason Lacey, CC; 6. Landon Lacey, CC; 120: 3. Tucker Bonner, CC; 126: 2. Andrew Worthington, MV; 132: 4. Drew Jones, MV; 138: 2. Dylan Mann, LP; 4. Wyatt Wood, CC; 6. Joseph Downing, RED; 145: 2. Junior Downing, RED; 3. Jackson Potts, MV; 152: 4. Dylan Lee, RED, 6. Gavin Sandoval, CC; 170: 4. Cache Montgomery, LP; Brayden Duke, CC; 182: 4. Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: 6. Elliot Smith, MV; 220: 5. Jubal Brumble, CC; 285: 3. Wylie Johnson, CULV. 

Girls

Hood River Classic

Team scores — La Grande 104, La Pine 103, Forest Grove 102, St. Helens 102, Hillsboro 72.5, Cleveland 68, McNary 54, Bend 51, Glencoe 48.5, Centennial 44, Scappoose 39, David Douglas 33, Madras 32.5, Central Linn 32, Hood River 31, Kennedy 25, Ridgeview 23, Columbia White Salmon 23, Sutherlin 19, Mountain View 18, The Dalles 7, Warrenton 7, Franklin 4, Lincoln. 

Individual results (local placers) — 100: 1. Arianna Flores, MAD; 2. Joselyn Jaimes, RV; 110: 1. Analise Smith, BND; 115: 3. Arianna Korish, MV; 4. Kylee Miller, LP; 125: 1. Julietta Lean, LP; 130: 2. Reine Bissember, LP; 135: Kira Kerr, LP; 145: 3. Riley Allison, LP; 155: 3. Julia Wolfe, MAD; 170: 3. Sarah Witts, BND. 

