Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday's late results
Sprague 57, Mountain View 52
Summit 68, McKay 29
Crook County 67, Pendleton 55
Corbett 43, Madras 31
Woodburn 55, Sisters 37
Pleasant Hill 68, La Pine 66
Chiloquin 54, Central Christian 41
North Lake 52, Gilchrist 16
Saturday's results
Central Christian 64, Gilchrist 27
Girls basketball
Friday's late results
Mountain View 62, Sprague 33
Summit 63, McKay 37
Redmond 36, Hood River Valley 32
Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18
Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13
Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29
Saturday's results
Crook County 41, Pendleton 33
Central Christian 57, Gilchrist 4
Swimming
Friday's late results
Bend City Meet
At Juniper Swim and Fitness Center
Combined team scores — Summit 1186.5, Bend High 689.5, Mountain View 516, Caldera 453
Boys
Team scores — Summit 620, Caldera 302, Bend High 229, Mountain View 212
Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Summit: Jack Coleman, Thayer Collins, Nicholas Manalang, Heath Craft, 1:52.31; 200 freestyle: Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:52.40; 200 IM: Holden Short, CAL, 2:07.86; 50 freestyle: Nicholas Manalang, SUM, 22:84; 100 butterfly: Nicholas Manaland, SUM, 54:59; 100 freestyle: Calvin Schwarz, MV, 57.49; 500 freestyle: Makula Ostrom, BND, 5:00.57; 200 freestyle relay: Summit: Hunter McGrane, Liam Gilman, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock; 1:35.64; 100 backstroke: Makalu Ostrom, BND, 59.61; 100 breaststroke: Campbell McKean, CAL, 1:02.27; 400 freestyle relay: Summit: Hunter McGrane, Landon Egeland, Kian Warnock, Liam Gilman, 3:32.29.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 566.5, Bend 460.5, Mountain View 304, Caldera 151
Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Bend: Grace Benson, Melia Costa, Elizabeth Williams, Hadley Hayes, 1:54.66; 200 freestyle: Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 2:05.69; 200 IM: France Benson, BND, 2:13.90; 50 freestyle: Elli Williams, MV, 25:36; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Williams, BND, 1:01.29; 100 freestyle: Lexi Williams, MV, 55:12; 500 freestyle: Bridget Sortor, SUM, 5:32.03; 200 freestyle relay: Mountain View: Taylor Webb, Sienna LeFeber, Elli Williams, Lexi Williams, 1:46.38; 100 backstroke: Sienna LeFeber, MV, 1:01.89; 100 breaststroke: Grace Benson, BND, 1:08.17; 400 freestyle relay: Summit: Sara Bergamasco, Avery Goldblatt, Clara Husaby, Ginger Kiefer, 3:53.37.
Saturday's results
Redmond, Ridgeview, Pendleton, The Dalles 4-way
At Redmond Aquatic Club
Combined team scores — Pendleton 681, Redmond 612, The Dalles 530, Ridgeview 296
Boys
Team scores — Redmond 382, The Dalles 245, Ridgeview 107, Pendleton 92
Individual results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Colin Haywood, Asa Messner, Ryan Konop, Steward Bolic, 2:09.42; 200 freestyle: Colin Haywood, RED, 2:15.67; 200 IM: Cahill Robinson, PEN, 2:35.50; 50 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 24.91; 100 butterfly: Cahill Robinson, PEN, 1:06.77; 100 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 57.13; 400 freestyle: Drew Harding, RV, 5:03.23; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Asa Messner, Colin Haywood, Stewart Bolic, Ryan Konop, 1:49.89; 100 backstroke: Colin Haywood, RED, 1:11.34; 100 breaststroke: Skyler Coburn, DAL, 1:28.49; 400 freestyle relay: The Dalles: Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Wesley Parker, Michael Cole, 4:31.61.
Girls
Team scores — Pendleton 589, The Dalles 285, Redmond 230, Ridgeview 189
Individual results (event winners) — 200 meter medley relay: Redmond: Kylie Haywood, Molly Konop, Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Madisyn Bolic, 2:22.97; 200 freestyle: Melinda Cramp, PEN, 2:36.80; 200 IM: Molly Konop, RED, 2:42.43; 50 freestyle: Alara Campbell, PEN, 30:10; 100 butterfly: Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, RED, 1:18.19; 100 freestyle: Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:07.35; 400 freestyle: Ann Bostwick, PEN, 5:56.30; 200 freestyle relay: Redmond: Ashlyn Carnes Dunn, Vanya Crumrine, Kylie Haywood, Molly Konop, 2:08.13; 100 backstroke: Scarlett Nelson, RV, 1:18.52; 100 breaststroke: Molly Konop, RED, 1:20.28; 400 freestyle relay: Pendleton: Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Tegan Lentz, Melinda Cramp, 4:52.35.
Wrestling
Boys
Saturday's results
Reser Tournament of Champions
At Liberty High School
Team scores — Newberg 287.5, Crescent Valley 241.5, Thurston 173, Mountain View 145, Roseburg 134, Crook County 129, Sweet Home 121, West Linn 121, Sprague 121, La Pine 104, Redmond 99.5; Dallas 85, Crater 82, Grants Pass 80, Culver 61, Scappoose 61, Aloha 43.5, Liberty 22, Cleveland 16.5.
Individual results (local placers) — 106: 4. Billy Jackson, RED; 5. Alberto Flores, CC; 6. Riley Flack, LP; 113: 2. Scout Santos, MV; 4. Mason Lacey, CC; 6. Landon Lacey, CC; 120: 3. Tucker Bonner, CC; 126: 2. Andrew Worthington, MV; 132: 4. Drew Jones, MV; 138: 2. Dylan Mann, LP; 4. Wyatt Wood, CC; 6. Joseph Downing, RED; 145: 2. Junior Downing, RED; 3. Jackson Potts, MV; 152: 4. Dylan Lee, RED, 6. Gavin Sandoval, CC; 170: 4. Cache Montgomery, LP; Brayden Duke, CC; 182: 4. Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: 6. Elliot Smith, MV; 220: 5. Jubal Brumble, CC; 285: 3. Wylie Johnson, CULV.
Girls
Hood River Classic
Team scores — La Grande 104, La Pine 103, Forest Grove 102, St. Helens 102, Hillsboro 72.5, Cleveland 68, McNary 54, Bend 51, Glencoe 48.5, Centennial 44, Scappoose 39, David Douglas 33, Madras 32.5, Central Linn 32, Hood River 31, Kennedy 25, Ridgeview 23, Columbia White Salmon 23, Sutherlin 19, Mountain View 18, The Dalles 7, Warrenton 7, Franklin 4, Lincoln.
Individual results (local placers) — 100: 1. Arianna Flores, MAD; 2. Joselyn Jaimes, RV; 110: 1. Analise Smith, BND; 115: 3. Arianna Korish, MV; 4. Kylee Miller, LP; 125: 1. Julietta Lean, LP; 130: 2. Reine Bissember, LP; 135: Kira Kerr, LP; 145: 3. Riley Allison, LP; 155: 3. Julia Wolfe, MAD; 170: 3. Sarah Witts, BND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.