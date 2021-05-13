Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday's Late Games
Kennedy 11, Culver 1
Thursday's Games
Mountain View 11, Bend 1
Estacada at Madras, canceled
Culver 8, Western Christian 7
Softball
Wednesday's Games
Madras 14, Molalla 7
Thursday's Games
Bend 20, Mountain View 0
Madras at Estacada, late
Golf
Wednesday's Late Results
Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club
Team scores — Summit 329, Bend 422, Mountain View 426
Boys Tennis
Thursday's Results
Bend vs. Mountain View, late
District Meet at Sisters, late
Girls Tennis
Wednesday's Results
Mountain View at Bend, late
Molalla vs. Sisters, late
Track and Field
Wednesday's Late Results
Summit, Bend at Mountain View
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 103.5, Bend 57, Mountain View 20.5
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 11.24; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 22.89; 400m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 50.83; 800m: Jakob Knox, BND, 2:00.01; 1500m: Kyle Swenson, MV, 4:12.27; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:21.20; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 17.16; 300m Hurdles: Samm Timms, SUM, 42.76; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.18; 4x400m Relay: BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:31.22; Shot put: Samuel larson, MV, 40-11; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 134-00; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 135-06; High jump: Owen Dendall, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND and Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-02; Long jump: Caden Gobett, BND, 20-01.5; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 39-08.75.
Girls
Team Scores — Bend 86, Summit 51, Mountain View 44
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 13.08; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.28; 400m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 1:02.20; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:17.53; 1500m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 4:37.29; 3000m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 10:44.78; 100m Hurdles: Ciel Cano, BND, 17:03; 300m: Ciel Cano, BND, 49.17; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Camille Buzzas, Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, 49.39; 4x400m Relay: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, Morgan Hanson, 4:03.92; Shot put: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 34.10; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 132-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 145-09; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips, SUM, 9-09; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 17-04.50; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 37-02.
