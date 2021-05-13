Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday's Late Games

Kennedy 11, Culver 1

Thursday's Games

Mountain View 11, Bend 1

Estacada at Madras, canceled

Culver 8, Western Christian 7

Softball

Wednesday's Games

Madras 14, Molalla 7

Thursday's Games

Bend 20, Mountain View 0

Madras at Estacada, late

Golf

Wednesday's Late Results

Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club

Team scores — Summit 329, Bend 422, Mountain View 426

Boys Tennis

Thursday's Results

Bend vs. Mountain View, late

District Meet at Sisters, late

Girls Tennis

Wednesday's Results

Mountain View at Bend, late

Molalla vs. Sisters, late

Track and Field

Wednesday's Late Results

Summit, Bend at Mountain View

Boys

Team Scores — Summit 103.5, Bend 57, Mountain View 20.5

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 11.24; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 22.89; 400m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 50.83; 800m: Jakob Knox, BND, 2:00.01; 1500m: Kyle Swenson, MV, 4:12.27; 3000m: Chase Schermer, MV, 9:21.20; 110m Hurdles: Caden Gorbett, BND, 17.16; 300m Hurdles: Samm Timms, SUM, 42.76; 4x100m Relay: BND: Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas, Jack Sorenson, Colt Musgrave, 44.18; 4x400m Relay: BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:31.22; Shot put: Samuel larson, MV, 40-11; Discus: Jack Buettner, MV, 134-00; Javelin: Aidan Donohue, BND, 135-06; High jump: Owen Dendall, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: Jenson Molebash, BND and Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-02; Long jump: Caden Gobett, BND, 20-01.5; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 39-08.75.

Girls

Team Scores — Bend 86, Summit 51, Mountain View 44

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 13.08; 200m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 26.28; 400m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 1:02.20; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:17.53; 1500m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 4:37.29; 3000m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 10:44.78; 100m Hurdles: Ciel Cano, BND, 17:03; 300m: Ciel Cano, BND, 49.17; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Camille Buzzas, Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, 49.39; 4x400m Relay: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, Morgan Hanson, 4:03.92; Shot put: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 34.10; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 132-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 145-09; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Ivy Philips, SUM, 9-09; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 17-04.50; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 37-02.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

