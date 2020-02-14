high school scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Thursday Late Scores

Crook County 67, The Dalles 51

Trinity Lutheran 62, Hosanna Christian 34

Friday Scores

McNary 44, Bend 43

Summit at South Salem, late

Crook County at Pendleton, late

Ridgeview at Redmond, late

North Marion at Madras, late

Philomath at Sisters, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, late

North Lake at Central Christian, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday Late Scores

The Dalles 52, Crook County 32

Friday Scores

Bend at McNary, late

Mountain View at West Salem, late

South Salem at Summit, late

Ridgeview at Redmond, late

Madras at North Marion, late

Philomath at Sisters, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, late

North Lake 36, Central Christian 23

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

