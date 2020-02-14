Boys Basketball
Thursday Late Scores
Crook County 67, The Dalles 51
Trinity Lutheran 62, Hosanna Christian 34
Friday Scores
McNary 44, Bend 43
Summit at South Salem, late
Crook County at Pendleton, late
Ridgeview at Redmond, late
North Marion at Madras, late
Philomath at Sisters, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, late
North Lake at Central Christian, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday Late Scores
The Dalles 52, Crook County 32
Friday Scores
Bend at McNary, late
Mountain View at West Salem, late
South Salem at Summit, late
Ridgeview at Redmond, late
Madras at North Marion, late
Philomath at Sisters, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, late
North Lake 36, Central Christian 23
