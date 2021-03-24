Volleyball
Tuesday's late games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Crook County 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-11)
Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-16)
North Lake/Paisley 3, Culver 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)
Boys Soccer
Wednesday's game
Summit (JV) 8, La Pine 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday's late games
Philomath 2, Sisters 0
Cross-Country
Wednesday's meet
Redmond Rumble XC Meet
at Sam Johnson Park
Boys 5,000 meters
Team Scores — Hood River Valley 31, The Dalles 38, Ridgeview 59
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:56; 2. Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 17:01; 3. Elliot Hawley, HRV, 17:05; 4. Thomas Ziegler, HRV, 18:12; 5. Nick Caracciolo, DAL, 18:16; 6. Leo Lemann, DAL, 18:44; 7. William Bunch, HRV, 19:09; 8. Joshua Humann, HRV, 19:23; 9. Geoffrey Shoaf, HRV, 19:26; 10. Brad Alexander, RV, 19:38.
Girls 5,000 meters
Team Scores — The Dalles 18, Redmon 39
Individuals (top 10) — 1. Hanna Ziegenhagen, DAL, 21:36; 2. Mieka McKnight, HRV, 22:21; 3. Charis Bronson, HRV, 22:32; 4. Emily Johnson, DAL, 22:56; 5. Caitie Wring, DAL, 23:53; 6. Lizzie Albin, RV, 23:57; 7. Kate Hagerty, RED, 25:01; 8. Lucy Booth, DAL, 25:18; 9. Elise Brown, RED, 25:25; 10. Giselle Ortega, DAL, 26:19.
