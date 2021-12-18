Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday's late results

Bend 59, Grants Pass 53

Marshfield 84, Crook County 66

Seaside 55, Madras 35

La Pine 62, Central Linn 56

North Lake 50, Gilchrist 35

Saturday's results

Mountain View 42, Springfield 32

Philomath 69, Crook County 53

Redmond vs. Marshfield

La Pine vs. Mohawk

La Pine vs. Toledo

Sheridan 42, Culver 34

Gilchrist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Friday's late results

Summit 51, South Eugene 34

Forest Grove 46, Ridgeview 43

Crook County 54, Redmond 37

Madras 53, Banks 41

Eddyville Charter 38, La Pine 23

Saturday's results

Mountain View at Sandy, 1:30 p.m.;

Junction City 46, Redmond 45

Crook County vs. Philomath

La Pine vs. Mohawk

Sheridan 62, Culver 14

Gilchrist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturdays results

Adrian Irwin Tournament at Mountain View

Boys

Team scores — Mountain View 342, La Pine 260, Burns 153, Madras 153, Bend High 149, Ridgeview 135.5, Nyssa 132, Harrisburg 122, Crook County 120, Sisters 87.5, The Dalles/Dufur 69.5, Lakeview 64.5, Crane 55, Summit 19, Caldera 4. 

Individual results (weight class winners) — 106: Tyson Flack, LP; 113: Mason Lacey, CC; 120: Kale Cornell, BRN; 126: Oliver Barnes, BRN; 132: Andrew Worthington, MV; 138: Devon Kerr, LP; 145: Dylan Mann, LP; 152: Jackson Potts, MV; 160: Cael White, MAD; 170: Easton Kemper, BRN; 182: Reece White, MAD; 195: Morgan Ludwig, LVW; 220: Joseph Martin, RV; 285: Jeronimo Fuentes, BND. 

Girls 

Team scores — La Pine 112, Bend High 82, Ridgeview 80, The Dalles/Dufur 53, Mountain View 48, Nyssa 39, Madras 31, Harrisburg 91, Sisters 18, Crook County 17, Crane 16, Summit 9, Burns, Caldera, Lakeview. 

Individual results (weight class winners) — 100-105: Paige Aponte, RV; 110-118: Analise Smith, BND; 120-125: Arianne Korish, MV; 130-140: Reine Bissember, LP; 145-155: Kira Kerr, LP; 170-190: Junnuent Morales, NYS. 

Thurston Dual Tournament

Thurston 70, Culver 0

Culver 72, North Eugene 6

Culver 42, Scappoose 33

Tillamook 39, Culver 37

Swimming

Saturday's results

Swim 2 Give at Juniper Swim and Fitness

Boys

Team scores — Hood River Valley 405, Summit 363, Redmond 335, Caldera 213, Bend High 196, Mountain View 150, Ridgeview 59, Sisters 34.

Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Summit: Heath Craft, Liam Gilman, Nicholas Manalang, Kian Warnock, 1:45.49; 200 freestyle: Kian Warnock, SUM, 1:52.74; 200 IM: Holden Short, CAL, 2:11.84; 50 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 22:36; 100 butterfly: Hunter McGrane, SUM, 58.71; 100 freestyle: Ryan Konop, RED, 50.34; 500 freestyle: Holden Short, CAL, 5:21.04; 200 freestyle relay: Summit: Kian Warnock, Nicholas Manalang, Liam Gilman, Hunter McGrane, 1:33.21; 100 backstroke: Makalu Ostrom, BND, 58.16; 100 breaststroke: Liam Gilman, SUM, 1:03.32; 22. 400 freestyle relay: Hunter McGrane, Nicholas Manalang, Liam Gilman, Kian Warnock, 3:33.22. 

Girls

Team scores — Summit 401, Hood River Valley 344, Bend High 306, Redmond 291, Mountain View 279, Caldera 122, Ridgeview 75, Sisters 33. 

Individual results (event winners) — 200 yard medley relay: Bend: Grace Benson, Melia Costa, Elizabeth Williams, Ella Herron, 1:53.14; 200 freestyle: Lexi Williams, MV, 2:03.44; 200 freestyle: Madelyn Walsh, SUM, 2:44.79; 200 IM: Grace Benson, BND, 2:16.25; 50 freestyle: Kinley Wigle, MV, 25.92; 100 butterfly: Melia Costa, BND, 1:01.80; 100 freestyle: Kinley, MV, 55.63; 500 freestyle: Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 5:20.27; 200 freestyle relay: Mountain View: Kinley Wigle, Elli Williams, Sienna LeFeber, Lexi Williams, 1:42.22; 100 backstroke: Ginger Kiefer, SUM, 1:01.64; 100 breaststroke: Melia Costa, BND, 1:09.47; 400 freestyle relay: Summit: Clara Husaby, Sara Bergamasco, Adelyn Malone, Ginger Kiefer, 3:54.48.

