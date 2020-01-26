Boys Basketball
Saturday Late Results
Triad 52, Trinity Lutheran 43
Girls Basketball
Saturday Late Results
South Salem 73, Summit 36
Trinity Lutheran 39, Triad 35
Wrestling
Saturday Late Results
Hood River Invitational at Hood River Valley High School
Boys
Team Scores — Thurston 254.5, Centennial 191, Mountain View 158, La Pine 156.5, Hood River Valley 100, Grant Union 97, Forest Grove 93.5, Cleveland 88.5, Bend 85, Barlow 63, The Dalles 58, Riverside 51, Echo/Stanfield 7, Lincoln 4.
Individuals (top 3)
106 — 1.Mason Belles, Centennial; 2. Ethan Potts, Mountain View; 3. Braylin Ruchti, Thurston.
113 — 1. Eduardo Mathews, Thurston; 2. Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine; 3. Jake Angelovic, Centennial.
120 — 1. Kolton Malone, Thurston; 2. Dylan Mann, La Pine; 3. Elija Fishler, Cleveland.
126 — 1. Logan Slonecker, Thurston; 2. Davey Smith, Bend; 3. Tui Laithang, Centennial.
132 — 1. Ethan Snyder, Riverside; 2. Ryder Fassett, Mountain View; 3. Sawyer Casarez, Thurston.
138 — 1. Chad Muenzer, Hood River Valley; 2. Hunter Harwood, Thurston; 3. Holden Korish, Mountain View.
145 — 1. Patrick Brown, Cleveland; 2. Calvin Royce, Thurston; 3. Titus Trayhorn, Barlow.
152 — 1. Justin Hodge, Grant Union; 2. Damion Young, Grant Union; 3. Grant Harpole, Bend.
160 — 1. Asher Ruchti, Thurston; 2. Varney Doreen, Thurston; 3. Dylan Hankey, La Pine.
170 — 1. Dusty Dodge, The Dalles; 2. Shane Teigen, Thurston; 3. Owen Rice, Forest Grove.
182 — 1. Bailey SParks, Centennial; 2. Vaun Halstead, Thurston; 3. Ryan Calderon, Mountain View.
195 — Blake Ohlson, Mountain View; 2. Gavin Rive, Forest Grove; 3. Jeffrey Falla, Forest Grove.
220 — 1. Daviel Underwood, La Pine; 2. Emanuel Gurzhuy, Centennial; 3. Logan Jensen, Hood River Valley.
285 — 1. Brian Jenkins, Thurston; 2. Drew Lusco, Grant Union; 3. Rory Eck, Mountain View.
Girls
Team Scores — Thurston 252, Hillsboro, 179, Bend 157, Centennial 93, Forest Grove 92, Century 85, Warrenton 74, Ridgeview 68, Scappoose 66, Mountain View 64, Hood River Valley 52, Oregon City 50, McKay 48, Grant Union 46, McNary 46, Lincoln 43, David Douglas 42, La Pine 41, Sandy 30, Milwaukie 29.5, Douglas 28, South Salem 26, Philomath 23, Molalla 22.5, Cleveland 21, The Dalles 21, Summit 20, Wilsonville 20, Riverside 17, Barlow 3, Gladstone 3, Echo/Stanfield 0, Heppner/Ione 0.
Individuals (top 3)
100 — 1. Emma Baertlein, Oregon City; 2. Olivia Flack, La Pine; 3. Kaylee Annis, Thurston.
105 — 1. Nimo Sheikh, Century; 2. Tess Conway, Scappoose; 3. Samantha Shipley, Century and Hayleigh Michael, La Pine (double forfeit).
110 — 1. Emma Jones, Scappoose; 2. Tess Barnett, McKay; 3. Ari Korish, Mountain View.
115 — 1. Emma Blackwell, Hillsboro; 2. Alice Rickett, Hillsboro; 3. Ashley Henry, Grant Union.
120 — 1. Ayana Medina, Hillsboro; 2. Cailee Hallett, Thurston; 3. Juliana Raabe, Hillsboro and Haley Vann, Cleveland (double forfeit).
125 — 1. Sophie Keefer, Lincoln; 2. Haley Hewlett, Molalla; 3. Kayla Edwards, Century and Karen Villa, The Dalles (double forfeit).
130 — 1. Ariel Whitney, South Salem; 2. Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove; 3. Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend.
135 — 1. Charli Stewart, Bend; 2. Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View; 3. Brook Seber, Ridgeview.
140 — 1. Regan Campbell, Thurston; 2. Averie Stockwell, Thurston; 3. Emma Johnson, Centennial and Lexie Bryne, Mountain View (double forfeit).
145 — 1. Chole Omey, Sandy; 2. Ella Taplin, Forest Grove; 3. Caitlin Saldivar, McNary and Jasmine Pedersen, Summit (double forfeit)
155 — 1. Mariah Cook, Thurston; 2. Gabi Gilbert, Thurston; 3. Abigail Dorsey, Bend.
170 — 1. Zoey Smalley, Douglas; 2. Raylee Culp, Thurston; 3. Colleen Bailey, Thurston and Sydney Carter, Oregon City (double forfeit).
190 — 1. Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie; 2. Reynece Ryan, Philomath; 3. Jade Vollner, Warrenton.
235 — Melina Cuevas, Bend; 2. Kristin Cantrell, Grant Union; 3. Lilianna Limon, Hillsboro.
Crescent Valley 47, Crook County 15
106: D.J. Gillett, CRV, over Tucker Bonner, CC, (Dec 7-2) 120: Gabe Whisenhunt, CRV, over Tannon Joyner, CC, (TF 18-2 5:10) 126: Zachary Mauras, CC, over Daschle Lamer, CRV, (Dec 7-4) 132: Chance Lamer, CRV, over Wyatt Wood, CC, (Fall 1:10) 138: Hunter Eveland, CRV, over Jace England, CC, (Fall 1:20) 145: Brayden Duke, CC, over Basilio Colon, CRV, (Dec 5-2) 152: Tyson Resko, CRV, over Benjamin Sather, CC, (Dec 6-1) 160: Jackson Rosado, CRV, over Ray Solis, CC, (Fall 4:53) 170: Hayden Walters, CRV, over Gavin McLean, CC, (Dec 4-0) 182: Kyle Knudtson, CC, over James Rowley, CRV, (Dec 4-2) 195: Santos Cantu, CRV, over Gabe Saenz, CC, (Fall 1:35) 220: Lane Byer, CRV, over Hayden Hilderbrand, CC, (Dec 2-1) 285: Garrett Olbrich, CRV, over Joseph Miller, CC, (Fall 0:54).
Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.;
Alpine Skiing
OSSA Slalom
At Mt. Bachelor
Saturday's Results
Girls
Team — Summit 4:01.62, Bend 4:07.62, Mountain View 4:12.87, South Eugene 4:39.91, Sisters 4:51.64, Crescent Valley 5:07.05, Corvallis DNF, Marist DNF.
Individuals (top 10) — 1, Nicole Fournier, Sum, 1:16.35. 2, Julia Watson, B, 1:22.79. 3, Frannie Rogers, Sum, 1:24.11. 4, Brooke Leggat, Sum, 1:24.55. 5, Cassidy Ward, Sum, 1:25.11. 6, Lilli Malace, Sum, 1:26.06. 7, Katherine Merrick, B, 1:26.32. 8, Zoe Doden, Sum, 1:27.68. 9, Jovana Lasic, B, 1:27.78. 10, Sadie Hollingsworth, B, 1:27.92.
Boys
Team — Mountain View 3:38.67, Sisters 3:53.47, Bend 3:54.03, Summit 3:58.45, Marist 4:10.58, South Eugene 4:23.93, Corvallis 4:31.08, Crescent Valley DNF, Churchill DNF, West Albany DNF.
Individuals (top 10) — 1, Miles Kemph, MV, 1:13.70. 2, Aaron Duarte, B, 1:15.76. 3, Christian Kleinsmith, Sum, 1:15.96. 4, Evan Palmer, Sis, 1:16.15. 5, Griffin Purtzer, MV, 1:16.87. 6, Charles Moore, Mar, 1:17.47. 7, Duncan Rabenstein, B, 1:17.99. 8, Parker Hopfer, MV, 1:18.10. 9, Colton Seymour, Sis, 1:18.55. 10, George Chladek, Sis, 1:18.98.
XXX
Nordic Skiing
Saturday Late Results
OISRA XC Oregon Invitational 5K Skate
Boys
Individuals (top-10) — 1. Jack Conde, Summit 11:05; 2. Zachary Jayne, Summit, 11:19; 3. Cole Shockey, Mountain View, 11:31; 4. Anton Micek, Bend, 11:48; 5. Benjamin Balazs, 12:18; 6. Jeffrey Bert, Summit, 12:38; 7. Levi Pichardo, Mountain View, 12:38; 8. Ian Brown, Summit, 12:58; 9. Evan Grover, Summit, 13:06; 10. Parke Chapin, Summit, 13:09.
Relay (top 5) — 1. Summit A, 6:39; 2. Mountain View A, 6:45; 3. Bend A, 7:00; 4. Summit B, 7:21; 5. Mountain View B, 7:28.
Girs
Individuals (top-10) — 1. Sara Kilroy, RPA, 12:42; 2. Maya Jones Arnesen, Summit, 12:48; 3. Greta Leitheiser, Summit, 13:08; 4. Sophie Corkran, Cedar Mill, 13:28; 5. Katelyn Costello, RPA, 13:36; 6. Kira Gilbert, Bend, 13:37; 7. Jorun Downing, Summit, 13:39; 8. Clarie McDonald, Summit, 13:54; 9. Brooke Cummings, Mountain View, 14:06; 10. Isabel Rodhouse, Summit, 14:06.
Relay (top 5) — 1. Summit A, 7:23; 2. Summit B, 7:48; 3. Mountain View A, 8:18; 4. Bend A, 8:27; 5. Summit C, 8:38.
