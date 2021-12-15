Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Tuesday's late results

Mountain View 65, Redmond 55

Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26

Crook County 70, Parkrose 51

Cottage Grove 60, Sisters 40

Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19

Prospect Charter 79, Gilchrist 35

Wednesday's late results

Riverdale at Sisters, late 

Girls basketball

Thursday's late results

Bend 44, Madras 27

Sisters 50, Cottage Grove 42

Wednesday's results

Summit at Crook County, late

Wrestling

Wednesday's results

Mountain View at Roseburg, late

